Canada initiates WTO dispute regarding Chinese duties on agricultural, fishery products

Canada claims the measures are inconsistent with China's obligations under various provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 and the Dispute Settlement Understanding.

Further information is available in document WT/DS636/1

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

