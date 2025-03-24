Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,578 in the last 365 days.

Teslas no longer eligible for PEI EV rebate

CANADA, March 24 - As of March 25, 2025, Teslas will no longer be eligible for a rebate under the province’s electric vehicle incentive.

“We need to focus our net zero funding on what matters most to Islanders,” said Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault. “I encourage anyone looking at purchasing an electric vehicle to consider purchasing from a dealership with a local presence here in PEI or in the Maritimes.”

This change applies to purchases made as of March 25, 2025. Purchases previous to this date will be processed for a rebate normally. 

For all other eligible vehicles, the PEI Electric Vehicle and Charging incentive is $5,750 for EVs and $3,250 for PHEVs. Rules and eligibility information is available at PEI Electric Vehicle Incentive

 

Media contact:
Katie Cudmore 
Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action 
902-314-3996 
katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Teslas no longer eligible for PEI EV rebate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more