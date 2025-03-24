Teslas no longer eligible for PEI EV rebate

CANADA, March 24 - As of March 25, 2025, Teslas will no longer be eligible for a rebate under the province’s electric vehicle incentive.

“We need to focus our net zero funding on what matters most to Islanders,” said Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault. “I encourage anyone looking at purchasing an electric vehicle to consider purchasing from a dealership with a local presence here in PEI or in the Maritimes.”

This change applies to purchases made as of March 25, 2025. Purchases previous to this date will be processed for a rebate normally.

For all other eligible vehicles, the PEI Electric Vehicle and Charging incentive is $5,750 for EVs and $3,250 for PHEVs. Rules and eligibility information is available at PEI Electric Vehicle Incentive.

