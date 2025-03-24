Standout historical intersections highlight the true potential of Chibougamau Camp

Ongoing historical data review uncovers results including 47.4m at 7.2% CuEq from previously producing Copper Rand mine, part of Cygnus’ 100%-owned 282sqkm landholding in the Chibougamau District

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada

HIGHLIGHTS:

Cygnus is continuing to review drill data from the past-producing Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project as part of its strategy to unlock this historic mining district

This ongoing review highlights the true potential of the district with standout mined intersections from the past-producing Copper Rand Mine including: 47.4m @ 7.2% CuEq from 0.0m (1.9% Cu, 6.7g/t Au) (27R104) 34.1m @ 9.1% CuEq from 0.0m (2.1% Cu, 9.0g/t Au) (25R41) 51.7m @ 5.5% CuEq from 89.3m (3.0% Cu, 3.2g/t Au) (25R56) 18.3m @ 12.2% CuEq from 57.0m (5.1% Cu, 9.0g/t Au, 25.1g/t Ag) (22R447)

The Chibougamau district is a world-class mineral terrane with strong potential for additional discoveries, having produced over 945,000t of copper and 3.5Moz of gold 2

Cygnus is in the process of digitising +100,000 documents including drill logs, some of which have not been looked at in over 30 years and never before in modern 3D software

This highly cost-effective approach is assisting the team to the first consolidated view of the geology and generate new drill targets as Cygnus looks to create shareholder value through resource growth, resource conversion and discovery with two rigs on site

The Project already has a high-grade Mineral Resource, comprised of Measured and Indicated Resources of 3.6Mt at 3% CuEq and Inferred Resources of 7.2Mt at 3.8% CuEq 1

The Project has excellent infrastructure with a 900,000tpa processing facility, local mining town, sealed highway, airport, regional rail infrastructure and 25kV hydro power to the processing site

Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said : “These historical drilling results provide more evidence of the Project’s significant growth potential. The combination of these historical high-grade intersections and modern exploration technology is already generating drilling targets and demonstrating that there is immense upside to be captured.



“This is the sort of lucrative brownfields exploration which can create significant shareholder value in a timely and cost-efficient manner”.

1 The Mineral Resource estimate at the Chibougamau Project is a foreign estimate prepared in accordance with CIM Standards and is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimate as a mineral resource in accordance with the JORC Code, and it is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the foreign estimate will be able to be reported as a mineral resource or ore reserve in accordance with the JORC Code.

TORONTO and PERTH, Western Australia, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG, OTCQB: CYGGF) (“Cygnus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce exceptional historical copper-gold intersections from the ongoing review of historical data at the Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Quebec.

Significant mined intersections from the past-producing Copper Rand Mine highlight the quality of the ore bodies and true potential of the district with intersections including 47.4m @ 7.2% CuEq from 0.0m (1.9% Cu & 6.7g/t Au) and 34.1m @ 9.1% CuEq from 0.0m (2.1% Cu & 9.0g/t Au).

The ongoing compilation work is helping to unlock this historic district as the Company continues to build upon the existing high-grade copper gold resources with low-risk brownfield exploration. The Company currently has two rigs on site focussing on both resource growth and resource conversion drilling.

About Historical Drill Results

A large part of the opportunity within the Chibougamau camp lies in the historical data. The Company is in the process of compiling and digitising +100,000 scanned hard copy documents (including drill logs), some of which have not been looked at in over 30 years and never before in a modern 3D software. This data sits within a district with a massive production history having produced over 945,000t of copper and 3.5Moz of gold2 but has had a history of fractured ownership and a lack of consolidation.

Now that the majority of the camp has been consolidated under Cygnus, there is a significant opportunity to explore on a district-scale pulling all the historic and fractured drill data into one database. The results of this ongoing review and consolidation have highlighted the exceptional quality of some of the past producing assets within the district and true potential for exploration.

Copper Rand was one of the most prolific mines in the district having produced 14.9Mt @ 3.9% CuEq for 268kt Cu and 1.3Moz Au. This mine, which sits within Cygnus’ 100% owned 282kmsq tenure, demonstrated thick high-grade copper gold intersections including:

47.4m @ 7.2% CuEq from 0.0m (1.9% Cu, 6.7g/t Au) (27R104)

from 0.0m (1.9% Cu, 6.7g/t Au) (27R104) 34.1m @ 9.1% CuEq from 0.0m (2.1% Cu, 9.0g/t Au) (25R41)

from 0.0m (2.1% Cu, 9.0g/t Au) (25R41) 51.7m @ 5.5% CuEq from 89.3m (3.0% Cu, 3.2g/t Au) (25R56)

from 89.3m (3.0% Cu, 3.2g/t Au) (25R56) 18.3m @ 12.2% CuEq from 57.0m (5.1% Cu, 9.0g/t Au, 25.1g/t Ag) (22R447)

from 57.0m (5.1% Cu, 9.0g/t Au, 25.1g/t Ag) (22R447) 29.1m @ 6.1% CuEq from 6.6m (2.1% Cu, 5.2g/t Au) (27R30)

from 6.6m (2.1% Cu, 5.2g/t Au) (27R30) 20.4m @ 8.6% CuEq from 0.0m (1.7% Cu, 8.9g/t Au) (36R51)

from 0.0m (1.7% Cu, 8.9g/t Au) (36R51) 15.9m @ 9.6% CuEq from 0.9m (2.6% Cu, 9.0 g/t Au) (21R134)

from 0.9m (2.6% Cu, 9.0 g/t Au) (21R134) 15.5m @ 9.2% CuEq from 69.2m (3.0% Cu, 7.9 g/t Au,16.9g/t Ag) (22R450)

from 69.2m (3.0% Cu, 7.9 g/t Au,16.9g/t Ag) (22R450) 13.3m @ 10.6% CuEq from 123.3m (1.6% Cu, 11.6g/t Au, 6.9g/t Ag) (36R284)

from 123.3m (1.6% Cu, 11.6g/t Au, 6.9g/t Ag) (36R284) 13.7m @ 10.0% CuEq from 112.5m (1.4% Cu,11.0g/t Au,7.7g/t Ag) (36R251)

from 112.5m (1.4% Cu,11.0g/t Au,7.7g/t Ag) (36R251) 19.9m @ 6.5% CuEq from 50.3m (4.6% Cu, 2.4g/t Au) (473R20)

from 50.3m (4.6% Cu, 2.4g/t Au) (473R20) 19.8m @ 6.3% CuEq from 165.9m (2.8% Cu, 4.6g/t Au) (36R14)

from 165.9m (2.8% Cu, 4.6g/t Au) (36R14) 13.4m @ 9.2% CuEq from 252.1m (3.3% Cu, 7.4g/t Au, 20.3g/t Ag) (27R429)

from 252.1m (3.3% Cu, 7.4g/t Au, 20.3g/t Ag) (27R429) 21.8m @ 5.6% CuEq from 40.2m (1.6% Cu, 5.2g/t Au, 0.1g/t Ag) (38R6)

from 40.2m (1.6% Cu, 5.2g/t Au, 0.1g/t Ag) (38R6) 18.9m @ 6.4% CuEq from 389.0m (3.5% Cu, 3.6g/t Au, 9.2g/t Ag) (36R284)

from 389.0m (3.5% Cu, 3.6g/t Au, 9.2g/t Ag) (36R284) 8.5m @ 13.7% CuEq from 241.8m (4.3% Cu, 12.1g/t Au, 8.9g/t Ag) (36R294)

from 241.8m (4.3% Cu, 12.1g/t Au, 8.9g/t Ag) (36R294) 18.2m @ 6.4% CuEq from 44.5m (3.8% Cu, 3.4g/t Au) (473R8)

from 44.5m (3.8% Cu, 3.4g/t Au) (473R8) 15.2m @ 7.6% CuEq from 65.5m (1.3% Cu, 8.1g/t Au) (13R509)

from 65.5m (1.3% Cu, 8.1g/t Au) (13R509) 13.2m @ 8.4% CuEq from 20.0m (7.2% Cu, 1.5g/t Au) (469R6)

from 20.0m (7.2% Cu, 1.5g/t Au) (469R6) 26.5m @ 4.1% CuEq from 79.9m (1.1% Cu, 3.9g/t Au) (25R20)

from 79.9m (1.1% Cu, 3.9g/t Au) (25R20) 20.3m @ 5.3% CuEq from 23.9m (1.5% Cu, 5.0g/t Au) (21R181)

from 23.9m (1.5% Cu, 5.0g/t Au) (21R181) 22.4m @ 4.7% CuEq from 14.2m (1.6% Cu, 3.9g/t Au) (24R143)

from 14.2m (1.6% Cu, 3.9g/t Au) (24R143) 8.5m @ 11.9% CuEq from 49.5m (7.1% Cu, 6.2g/t Au) (473R28)

from 49.5m (7.1% Cu, 6.2g/t Au) (473R28) 23.2m @ 4.2% CuEq from 0.0m (2.3% Cu, 2.3g/t Au, 12.6g/t Ag) (34R74)

While the above intersections are from mined portions of the deposit, it highlights the quality of the ore bodies within the Chibougamau district which has significant brownfield exploration upside with mines which are still open (Figure 2).

Ongoing Work

Cygnus is continuing to compile the data across the camp and deliver additional drill targets as the Company looks to execute its strategy of value creation through resource growth and conversion drilling. This low-cost, low-risk approach includes both surface and downhole electromagnetics (EM) to generate brownfield targets around known high quality ore bodies.





Figure 1: 18km of prospective strike in the Chibougamau North Camp with quailty ore bodies such as Copper Rand with standout mined intersections of 47.4m @ 7.2% CuEq - Demonstrating true potential of the district. Refer to Appendix A for newly released historic drill intercepts.





Figure 2: Long Section through the Chibougamau North Camp illustrating Copper Rand with standout mined intersections of 47.4m @ 7.2% CuEq Refer to Appendix A for newly released historic drill intercepts (including those highlighted in dark green box) and ASX release dated 15 October 2024 for previously announced drilling results (in white boxes).

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.

About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG, OTCQB: CYGGF) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.

APPENDIX A – Significant Intersections from Historic Drilling in the Chibougamau North Camp

Coordinates given in UTM NAD83 (Zone 18). Intercept lengths may not add up due to rounding to the appropriate reporting precision. Significant intersections reported above 5% CuEq per metre (i.e 2.5% CuEq * 2m = 5% CuEq%/m).