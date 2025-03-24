Submit Release
Standout historical intersections highlight the true potential of Chibougamau Camp

Ongoing historical data review uncovers results including 47.4m at 7.2% CuEq from previously producing Copper Rand mine, part of Cygnus’ 100%-owned 282sqkm landholding in the Chibougamau District

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Cygnus is continuing to review drill data from the past-producing Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project as part of its strategy to unlock this historic mining district
  • This ongoing review highlights the true potential of the district with standout mined intersections from the past-producing Copper Rand Mine including:
    • 47.4m @ 7.2% CuEq from 0.0m (1.9% Cu, 6.7g/t Au) (27R104)
    • 34.1m @ 9.1% CuEq from 0.0m (2.1% Cu, 9.0g/t Au) (25R41)
    • 51.7m @ 5.5% CuEq from 89.3m (3.0% Cu, 3.2g/t Au) (25R56)
    • 18.3m @ 12.2% CuEq from 57.0m (5.1% Cu, 9.0g/t Au, 25.1g/t Ag) (22R447)
  • The Chibougamau district is a world-class mineral terrane with strong potential for additional discoveries, having produced over 945,000t of copper and 3.5Moz of gold2
  • Cygnus is in the process of digitising +100,000 documents including drill logs, some of which have not been looked at in over 30 years and never before in modern 3D software
  • This highly cost-effective approach is assisting the team to the first consolidated view of the geology and generate new drill targets as Cygnus looks to create shareholder value through resource growth, resource conversion and discovery with two rigs on site
  • The Project already has a high-grade Mineral Resource, comprised of Measured and Indicated Resources of 3.6Mt at 3% CuEq and Inferred Resources of 7.2Mt at 3.8% CuEq1
  • The Project has excellent infrastructure with a 900,000tpa processing facility, local mining town, sealed highway, airport, regional rail infrastructure and 25kV hydro power to the processing site
Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said: “These historical drilling results provide more evidence of the Project’s significant growth potential. The combination of these historical high-grade intersections and modern exploration technology is already generating drilling targets and demonstrating that there is immense upside to be captured.

“This is the sort of lucrative brownfields exploration which can create significant shareholder value in a timely and cost-efficient manner”.

1 The Mineral Resource estimate at the Chibougamau Project is a foreign estimate prepared in accordance with CIM Standards and is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimate as a mineral resource in accordance with the JORC Code, and it is uncertain that following evaluation and/or further exploration work that the foreign estimate will be able to be reported as a mineral resource or ore reserve in accordance with the JORC Code.

TORONTO and PERTH, Western Australia, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG, OTCQB: CYGGF) (“Cygnus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce exceptional historical copper-gold intersections from the ongoing review of historical data at the Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Quebec.

Significant mined intersections from the past-producing Copper Rand Mine highlight the quality of the ore bodies and true potential of the district with intersections including 47.4m @ 7.2% CuEq from 0.0m (1.9% Cu & 6.7g/t Au) and 34.1m @ 9.1% CuEq from 0.0m (2.1% Cu & 9.0g/t Au).

The ongoing compilation work is helping to unlock this historic district as the Company continues to build upon the existing high-grade copper gold resources with low-risk brownfield exploration. The Company currently has two rigs on site focussing on both resource growth and resource conversion drilling.

About Historical Drill Results

A large part of the opportunity within the Chibougamau camp lies in the historical data. The Company is in the process of compiling and digitising +100,000 scanned hard copy documents (including drill logs), some of which have not been looked at in over 30 years and never before in a modern 3D software. This data sits within a district with a massive production history having produced over 945,000t of copper and 3.5Moz of gold2 but has had a history of fractured ownership and a lack of consolidation.

Now that the majority of the camp has been consolidated under Cygnus, there is a significant opportunity to explore on a district-scale pulling all the historic and fractured drill data into one database. The results of this ongoing review and consolidation have highlighted the exceptional quality of some of the past producing assets within the district and true potential for exploration.

Copper Rand was one of the most prolific mines in the district having produced 14.9Mt @ 3.9% CuEq for 268kt Cu and 1.3Moz Au. This mine, which sits within Cygnus’ 100% owned 282kmsq tenure, demonstrated thick high-grade copper gold intersections including:

  • 47.4m @ 7.2% CuEq from 0.0m (1.9% Cu, 6.7g/t Au) (27R104)
  • 34.1m @ 9.1% CuEq from 0.0m (2.1% Cu, 9.0g/t Au) (25R41)
  • 51.7m @ 5.5% CuEq from 89.3m (3.0% Cu, 3.2g/t Au) (25R56)
  • 18.3m @ 12.2% CuEq from 57.0m (5.1% Cu, 9.0g/t Au, 25.1g/t Ag) (22R447)
  • 29.1m @ 6.1% CuEq from 6.6m (2.1% Cu, 5.2g/t Au) (27R30)                        
  • 20.4m @ 8.6% CuEq from 0.0m (1.7% Cu, 8.9g/t Au) (36R51)
  • 15.9m @ 9.6% CuEq from 0.9m (2.6% Cu, 9.0 g/t Au) (21R134)
  • 15.5m @ 9.2% CuEq from 69.2m (3.0% Cu, 7.9 g/t Au,16.9g/t Ag) (22R450)
  • 13.3m @ 10.6% CuEq from 123.3m (1.6% Cu, 11.6g/t Au, 6.9g/t Ag)        (36R284)
  • 13.7m @ 10.0% CuEq from 112.5m (1.4% Cu,11.0g/t Au,7.7g/t Ag) (36R251)
  • 19.9m @ 6.5% CuEq from 50.3m (4.6% Cu, 2.4g/t Au) (473R20)
  • 19.8m @ 6.3% CuEq from 165.9m (2.8% Cu, 4.6g/t Au) (36R14)
  • 13.4m @ 9.2% CuEq from 252.1m (3.3% Cu, 7.4g/t Au, 20.3g/t Ag) (27R429)
  • 21.8m @ 5.6% CuEq from 40.2m (1.6% Cu, 5.2g/t Au, 0.1g/t Ag) (38R6)
  • 18.9m @ 6.4% CuEq from 389.0m (3.5% Cu, 3.6g/t Au, 9.2g/t Ag) (36R284)
  • 8.5m @ 13.7% CuEq from 241.8m (4.3% Cu, 12.1g/t Au, 8.9g/t Ag) (36R294)
  • 18.2m @ 6.4% CuEq from 44.5m (3.8% Cu, 3.4g/t Au) (473R8)
  • 15.2m @ 7.6% CuEq from 65.5m (1.3% Cu, 8.1g/t Au) (13R509)
  • 13.2m @ 8.4% CuEq from 20.0m (7.2% Cu, 1.5g/t Au) (469R6)        
  • 26.5m @ 4.1% CuEq from 79.9m (1.1% Cu, 3.9g/t Au) (25R20)
  • 20.3m @ 5.3% CuEq from 23.9m (1.5% Cu, 5.0g/t Au) (21R181)
  • 22.4m @ 4.7% CuEq from 14.2m (1.6% Cu, 3.9g/t Au) (24R143)
  • 8.5m @ 11.9% CuEq from 49.5m (7.1% Cu, 6.2g/t Au) (473R28)
  • 23.2m @ 4.2% CuEq from 0.0m (2.3% Cu, 2.3g/t Au, 12.6g/t Ag) (34R74)

While the above intersections are from mined portions of the deposit, it highlights the quality of the ore bodies within the Chibougamau district which has significant brownfield exploration upside with mines which are still open (Figure 2).

Ongoing Work

Cygnus is continuing to compile the data across the camp and deliver additional drill targets as the Company looks to execute its strategy of value creation through resource growth and conversion drilling. This low-cost, low-risk approach includes both surface and downhole electromagnetics (EM) to generate brownfield targets around known high quality ore bodies.

Figure 1. 18 km of prospective strike

Figure 1: 18km of prospective strike in the Chibougamau North Camp with quailty ore bodies such as Copper Rand with standout mined intersections of 47.4m @ 7.2% CuEq - Demonstrating true potential of the district. Refer to Appendix A for newly released historic drill intercepts.

Figure 2. Long Section North Chibougamau Camp

Figure 2: Long Section through the Chibougamau North Camp illustrating Copper Rand with standout mined intersections of 47.4m @ 7.2% CuEq Refer to Appendix A for newly released historic drill intercepts (including those highlighted in dark green box) and ASX release dated 15 October 2024 for previously announced drilling results (in white boxes).

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.

About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG, OTCQB: CYGGF) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections regarding estimates, resources and reserves; planned production and operating costs profiles; planned capital requirements; and planned strategies and corporate objectives. Such forward looking statements/projections are estimates for discussion purposes only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Cygnus’ control. Cygnus makes no representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of the projections and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements/projects based on new information, future events or otherwise except to the extent required by applicable laws. While the information contained in this release has been prepared in good faith, neither Cygnus or any of its directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors give any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this release. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Cygnus, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability whether direct or indirect, express or limited, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained in this release or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this release.

End Notes

  1. The Mineral Resource estimate at the Chibougamau Project is a foreign estimate prepared in accordance with CIM Standards. A competent person has not done sufficient work to classify the foreign estimate as a mineral resource in accordance with the JORC Code, and it is uncertain whether further evaluation and exploration will result in an estimate reportable under the JORC Code. Refer to Appendix D for a breakdown of the Mineral Resource Estimate.
  2. Historic production statistics for the Chibougamau area are recorded in Leclerc. F, Harris. L. B, Bedard. J. H, Van Breeman. O and Goulet. N. 2012, Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Magmatic, Volcanogenic, and Shear Zone-Hosted Mineralization in the Chapais-Chibougamau Mining Camp, Northeastern Abitibi, Canada. Society of Economic Geologists, Inc. Economic Geology, v. 107, pp. 963–989.

Qualified Persons and Compliance Statements

The scientific and technical information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr Louis Beaupre, the Quebec Exploration Manager of Cygnus, a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Exploration Results disclosed in this announcement are also based on and fairly represent information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Beaupre. Mr Beaupre holds options in Cygnus. Mr Beaupre is a member of the Ordre des ingenieurs du Quebec (P. Eng.), a Registered Overseas Professional Organisation as defined in the ASX Listing Rules, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves”. Mr Beaupre consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which they appear.

The Company first announced the foreign estimate of mineralisation for the Chibougamau Project on 15 October 2024. The Company confirms that the supporting information included in the original announcement continues to apply and has not materially changed, notwithstanding the clarification announcement released by Cygnus on 28 January 2025 (“Clarification”). Cygnus confirms that (notwithstanding the Clarification) it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Cygnus confirms that it is not in possession of any new information or data that materially impacts on the reliability of the estimates or Cygnus’ ability to verify the foreign estimates as mineral resources in accordance with the JORC Code. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons’ findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The information in this announcement that relates to previously reported Exploration Results at the Company’s projects has been previously released by Cygnus in ASX Announcements as noted in the text. Cygnus is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in these announcements. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons’ findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Individual grades for the metals included in the metal equivalents calculation for the foreign estimate are in Appendix B of this release. Metal equivalents for the foreign estimate of mineralisation have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,350/oz, with copper equivalents calculated based on the formula CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + (Au (g/t) x 0.77258). Individual grades for the metals included in the metal equivalents calculation for the exploration results are in Appendix A of this release. Metal equivalents for exploration results have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,350/oz and silver price of US$25/oz, with copper equivalents calculated based on the formula CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.77258)+(Ag(g/t) x 0.00822). Metallurgical recovery factors have been applied to the copper equivalents calculations, with copper metallurgical recovery assumed at 95% and precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery assumed at 85% based upon historical production at the Chibougamau Processing Facility, and the metallurgical results contained in Cygnus’ announcement dated 28 January 2025. It is the Company’s view that all elements in the copper equivalent calculations in respect of the foreign estimate and exploration results have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

APPENDIX A – Significant Intersections from Historic Drilling in the Chibougamau North Camp

Coordinates given in UTM NAD83 (Zone 18). Intercept lengths may not add up due to rounding to the appropriate reporting precision. Significant intersections reported above 5% CuEq per metre (i.e 2.5% CuEq * 2m = 5% CuEq%/m).

Hole ID X Y Z Azi Dip Depth (m) From (m) To
(m) 		Interval (m) Cu
(%) 		Au
(g/t) 		Ag
(g/t) 		CuEq (%) Location
27R104 551274 5526433 -427 200 0 54.9 0.0 47.4 47.4 1.9 6.7 0.0 7.2 Copper Rand
21R348 551472 5526493 -244 200 -11 100.6 66.2 69.8 3.7 3.4 109.6 16.1 88.2 Copper Rand
25R41 551273 5526344 -384 20 0 115.5 0.0 34.1 34.1 2.1 9.0 0.0 9.1 Copper Rand
25R56 551226 5526390 -384 20 0 168.3 89.3 141.0 51.7 3.0 3.2 0.0 5.5 Copper Rand
22R447 551461 5526390 -288 360 0 108.8 57.0 75.3 18.3 5.1 9.0 25.1 12.2 Copper Rand
36R177 550823 5526630 -698 90 -28 68.0 23.2 24.5 1.4 0.1 165.7 35.6 128.4 Copper Rand
27R30 551291 5526435 -427 200 0 42.7 6.6 35.7 29.1 2.1 5.2 0.0 6.1 Copper Rand
36R51 550933 5526571 -699 288 55 50.3 0.0 20.4 20.4 1.7 8.9 0.0 8.6 Copper Rand
28R267 552029 5526514 -478 180 0 761.3 640.2 644.5 4.3 0.0 52.4 11.2 40.6 Copper Rand
21R134 551428 5526432 -244 240 0 98.8 0.9 16.8 15.9 2.6 9.0 0.0 9.6 Copper Rand
22R450 551461 5526390 -288 352 -14 91.5 69.2 84.8 15.5 3.0 7.9 16.9 9.2 Copper Rand
36R284 550674 5526148 -699 36 -59 516.8 123.3 136.6 13.3 1.6 11.6 6.9 10.6 Copper Rand
36R251 550674 5526146 -698 48 -47 471.0 112.5 126.2 13.7 1.4 11.0 7.7 10.0 Copper Rand
CB-27-6A 550332 5527110 -425 262 -15 984.8 599.2 614.8 15.5 1.7 8.6 12.3 8.4 Cedar Bay
473R20 550824 5526373 -1052 187 11 77.0 50.3 70.2 19.9 4.6 2.4 0.0 6.5 Copper Rand
S1-87-1 549300 5525202 375 31 -65 346 228.0 235.5 7.5 4.7 16.0 0.0 17.0 Dore
36R14 551115 5526457 -700 296 12 193.6 165.9 185.7 19.8 2.8 4.6 0.0 6.3 Copper Rand
V-78 552349 5528711 378 212 -45 243.8 205.7 231.0 25.3 3.7 1.6 0.0 4.9 Jaculet
27R429 550847 5526778 -427 200 -22 305.5 252.1 265.5 13.4 3.3 7.4 20.3 9.2 Copper Rand
38R6 550896 5526488 -758 277 -23 67.7 40.2 62.0 21.8 1.6 5.2 0.1 5.6 Copper Rand
36R284 550674 5526148 -699 36 -59 516.8 389.0 407.9 18.9 3.5 3.6 9.2 6.4 Copper Rand
473R8 550824 5526374 -1053 207 0 63.6 44.5 62.7 18.2 3.8 3.4 0.0 6.4 Copper Rand
36R294 550674 5526148 -698 36 -66 471.3 241.8 250.3 8.5 4.3 12.1 8.9 13.7 Copper Rand
13R509 551585 5526312 -6 341 -46 98.5 65.5 80.8 15.2 1.3 8.1 0.0 7.6 Copper Rand
469R55 550921 5526353 -1036 230 39 121.7 79.6 84.2 4.6 5.0 25.0 0.0 24.3 Copper Rand
469R6 550855 5526316 -1037 174 -2 90.6 20.0 33.2 13.2 7.2 1.5 0.0 8.4 Copper Rand
25R20 551301 5526329 -384 20 0 117.1 79.9 106.4 26.5 1.1 3.9 0.0 4.1 Copper Rand
21R181 551330 5526409 -243 200 0 81.7 23.9 44.2 20.3 1.5 5.0 0.0 5.3 Copper Rand
24R143 551204 5526420 -337 200 0 45.7 14.2 36.6 22.4 1.6 3.9 0.0 4.7 Copper Rand
17R408 551580 5526329 -148 147 0 152.1 96.5 122.0 25.4 0.0 5.3 1.6 4.1 Copper Rand
473R28 550823 5526375 -1054 222 -12 78.6 49.5 58.0 8.5 7.1 6.2 0.0 11.9 Copper Rand
S3-86-4 549107 5525298 380 35 -70 307.8 297.4 307.8 10.4 3.5 7.3 31.8 9.4 Dore
34R74 550973 5526223 -655 200 0 33.5 0.0 23.2 23.2 2.3 2.3 12.6 4.2 Copper Rand
CDR-20-04B 550148 5527741 378 222 -61 93.0 32.7 38.0 5.3 7.3 13.6 38.4 18.2 Cedar Bay
473R35 550825 5526373 -1052 184 29 76.8 49.2 62.1 12.9 4.9 3.2 0.0 7.4 Copper Rand
37R82 550780 5526477 -749 357 -16 183.8 132.6 151.8 19.2 0.6 5.5 9.6 4.9 Copper Rand
37R60 550839 5526452 -752 20 -33 109.8 87.5 93.6 6.1 2.0 17.1 11.0 15.3 Copper Rand
469R111 550833 5526270 -1035 213 17 147.1 35.0 36.0 1.0 4.1 114.9 0.0 92.9 Copper Rand
37R40 550937 5526343 -759 115 -10 126.2 63.3 73.9 10.7 2.6 7.8 0.4 8.6 Copper Rand
473RB9 550796 5526332 -1057 47 0 9.1 0.0 5.3 5.3 11.7 7.3 0.0 17.3 Copper Rand
36R159 550821 5526752 -698 20 0 294.2 33.4 35.8 2.4 0.1 48.3 6.2 37.5 Copper Rand
24R171 551171 5526418 -337 20 0 279.9 0.0 15.5 15.5 1.5 5.5 0.0 5.8 Copper Rand
34R36 551118 5526275 -655 252 0 166.2 142.4 161.0 18.6 2.3 3.1 10.3 4.8 Copper Rand
19R440 551664 5526233 -189 58 8 184.8 155.2 162.5 7.3 0.5 14.9 8.8 12.0 Copper Rand
469R24 550863 5526340 -1036 235 10 63.3 42.0 62.7 20.7 2.7 1.9 0.0 4.2 Copper Rand
36R46 550933 5526571 -699 288 0 57.0 11.9 27.4 15.5 2.1 4.4 0.0 5.6 Copper Rand
25R17 551337 5526275 -384 200 0 124.1 48.5 75.3 26.8 2.2 1.3 0.0 3.2 Copper Rand
34R46 551001 5526470 -655 264 0 27.4 0.0 26.8 26.8 1.1 2.7 3.4 3.2 Copper Rand
473R33 550824 5526374 -1053 198 -13 89.6 54.9 66.5 11.6 3.8 4.6 0.0 7.3 Copper Rand
24R355 551421 5526484 -336 20 58 40.5 25.2 40.0 14.8 1.1 6.0 0.0 5.7 Copper Rand
469R60 550921 5526353 -1036 227 33 131.1 91.0 102.8 11.7 2.6 6.1 0.0 7.2 Copper Rand
36R234 550808 5526173 -697 146 0 54.6 27.4 43.0 15.5 4.7 0.8 10.8 5.4 Copper Rand
36R12 551115 5526457 -700 280 12 164.6 131.6 156.9 25.3 1.0 3.0 0.0 3.3 Copper Rand
36R307 550674 5526148 -698 43 -65 470.4 232.8 238.1 5.3 4.3 14.4 8.3 15.5 Copper Rand
21R336 551275 5526437 -243 200 -14 29.0 5.9 10.7 4.7 1.2 20.8 13.9 17.3 Copper Rand
34R5 551105 5526430 -655 178 0 135.1 93.9 113.1 19.2 1.5 3.5 7.8 4.2 Copper Rand
473RB10 550801 5526326 -1057 41 0 8.1 0.0 5.1 5.1 6.4 12.2 0.0 15.8 Copper Rand
25R236 551155 5526754 -384 216 0 17.4 2.0 9.5 7.5 1.7 11.7 0.0 10.7 Copper Rand
36R57 550867 5526539 -699 90 -55 88.1 51.2 64.3 13.1 2.0 5.1 0.0 5.9 Copper Rand
30R335 550757 5526560 -517 341 -46 51.5 38.1 46.6 8.5 1.8 9.3 0.5 9.0 Copper Rand
21R128 551428 5526407 -244 213 0 56.4 0.6 15.2 14.6 1.2 5.1 0.0 5.2 Copper Rand
27R30A 551281 5526408 -427 200 0 87.8 72.9 86.9 14.0 2.4 3.9 0.0 5.4 Copper Rand
19R402 552048 5526434 -189 223 0 466.5 102.1 111.3 9.1 1.6 8.7 0.0 8.3 Copper Rand
36R95 550822 5526541 -699 69 -64 110.4 87.8 99.4 11.6 1.5 6.5 0.0 6.5 Copper Rand
38R4 550896 5526488 -758 268 0 48.2 9.9 25.6 15.7 1.4 4.3 0.7 4.8 Copper Rand
473R26 550823 5526376 -1054 237 -16 69.3 58.0 68.7 10.7 4.0 3.8 0.0 7.0 Copper Rand
22R231 551269 5526419 -287 200 0 62.2 15.5 26.5 11.0 1.7 6.6 0.0 6.8 Copper Rand
36R241 550674 5526148 -698 22 -67 548.8 239.8 246.3 6.5 1.9 12.0 5.0 11.2 Copper Rand
38R15 550797 5526623 -757 3 0 75.9 0.0 10.7 10.7 1.3 7.2 0.3 6.8 Copper Rand
V-78 552349 5528711 378 212 -45 243.8 144.8 173.7 29.0 1.7 1.0 0.0 2.5 Jaculet
38R3 550928 5526394 -762 1 -16 83.2 40.5 48.8 8.2 0.8 10.3 6.8 8.8 Copper Rand
25R286 551130 5526441 -384 270 0 38.4 2.1 16.2 14.0 1.5 4.6 4.5 5.1 Copper Rand
V-78 552349 5528711 378 212 -45 243.8 181.4 204.2 22.9 2.2 1.2 0.0 3.1 Jaculet
V-112 552368 5528715 379 212 -45 237.4 125.0 149.4 24.4 2.4 0.7 0.0 2.9 Jaculet
21R340 551440 5526492 -244 156 0 111.0 73.2 83.5 10.4 1.6 6.7 10.5 6.8 Copper Rand
473RB8 550791 5526338 -1056 46 0 7.9 0.0 7.9 7.9 4.1 6.2 0.0 8.9 Copper Rand
25R194 551193 5526634 -384 20 0 42.7 12.8 28.0 15.2 2.0 3.4 0.0 4.6 Copper Rand
36R58 550867 5526539 -699 90 -80 90.5 63.4 71.6 8.2 2.1 8.2 0.0 8.5 Copper Rand
21R45 551638 5526641 -244 202 0 65.2 49.1 65.2 16.2 1.7 3.4 0.0 4.3 Copper Rand
3655443 550952 5526476 -713 270 0 24.4 0.0 9.1 9.1 1.3 8.0 7.5 7.6 Copper Rand
469R61 550921 5526353 -1036 227 42 137.9 92.9 103.2 10.3 4.5 2.8 0.0 6.7 Copper Rand
22R253 551198 5526447 -287 200 0 33.2 0.0 7.9 7.9 1.4 9.4 0.0 8.7 Copper Rand
36R40 551011 5526377 -699 347 0 40.2 28.5 35.7 7.2 1.4 10.5 0.0 9.5 Copper Rand
37R6 551000 5526455 -732 280 8 83.2 54.9 70.7 15.9 1.5 3.6 8.0 4.3 Copper Rand
34R32 551098 5526499 -655 265 0 131.7 105.8 124.7 18.9 1.2 3.0 0.0 3.6 Copper Rand
24R5 551814 5526498 -340 200 0 56.1 48.5 56.1 7.6 1.6 9.5 0.0 8.9 Copper Rand
473R24 550822 5526376 -1054 250 -13 59.8 46.4 56.2 9.8 5.4 1.9 0.0 6.9 Copper Rand
37R108 550833 5526446 -753 235 -50 412.2 371.0 375.6 4.6 3.3 14.6 8.7 14.7 Copper Rand
473R18 550823 5526374 -1052 205 16 71.0 48.0 57.4 9.5 4.4 3.5 0.0 7.1 Copper Rand
473R31 550823 5526374 -1053 208 -13 93.6 55.2 63.3 8.1 6.1 2.8 0.0 8.3 Copper Rand
36R147 550824 5526570 -699 90 -68 102.7 67.1 79.3 12.2 1.4 5.1 7.5 5.4 Copper Rand
31R266 551344 5526038 -562 20 29 43.9 29.6 40.9 11.3 1.1 5.9 14.8 5.8 Copper Rand
34R27 551093 5526397 -655 178 0 82.6 21.3 31.3 9.9 1.7 6.3 0.0 6.6 Copper Rand
24R76 551346 5526410 -338 20 0 29.3 1.8 9.1 7.3 2.0 8.9 0.0 8.9 Copper Rand
CB-27-3 550332 5527109 -425 265 -18 970.8 637.6 641.9 4.3 2.4 16.3 13.3 15.1 Cedar Bay
37R68 550783 5526477 -749 64 -70 127.4 93.9 104.3 10.4 2.0 5.3 13.1 6.2 Copper Rand
30R348 550756 5526560 -518 333 -35 62.8 42.2 52.9 10.7 1.9 5.3 0.0 6.0 Copper Rand
473R32 550823 5526374 -1054 203 -24 119.2 64.3 70.0 5.7 6.1 6.5 0.0 11.2 Copper Rand
36R52 550933 5526582 -699 275 0 64.9 47.3 58.8 11.6 1.4 5.2 0.0 5.4 Copper Rand
36R3 551120 5526450 -700 270 0 210.4 191.5 205.8 14.3 1.5 3.6 0.0 4.3 Copper Rand
469R1 550853 5526318 -1037 222 -11 319.7 21.6 31.6 9.9 2.0 5.4 0.0 6.2 Copper Rand
36R152 550823 5526600 -699 90 -30 86.3 47.6 55.0 7.5 2.9 6.8 0.0 8.1 Copper Rand
CDR-20-04C 550148 5527741 378 221 -63 1602.5 34.5 39.5 5.0 5.8 7.7 36.3 12.1 Cedar Bay
34R123 550915 5526377 -654 200 -7 96.0 64.3 70.4 6.1 1.4 11.0 1.3 9.9 Copper Rand
21R371 551484 5526389 -243 20 42 29.0 20.3 27.7 7.5 1.8 7.9 8.8 8.0 Copper Rand
27R449 551732 5526094 -425 122 25 109.8 85.1 92.5 7.5 0.1 10.1 4.8 8.0 Copper Rand
36R66 550974 5526464 -699 270 0 40.2 7.0 23.2 16.2 1.2 3.2 0.0 3.7 Copper Rand
21R130 551430 5526356 -244 75 0 41.2 1.2 13.1 11.9 3.8 1.6 0.0 5.0 Copper Rand
3655443 550952 5526476 -713 270 0 24.4 12.2 20.1 7.9 1.9 7.1 8.4 7.5 Copper Rand
25R81 551299 5526459 -384 200 0 15.5 0.0 11.3 11.3 1.3 4.9 0.0 5.1 Copper Rand
37R65 550808 5526465 -746 56 -78 102.7 75.3 93.3 18.0 0.7 3.1 6.9 3.2 Copper Rand
36R213 551023 5526445 -734 223 -8 61.6 49.4 56.3 6.9 2.4 7.6 10.3 8.3 Copper Rand
36R203 550823 5526600 -699 90 -48 79.6 48.8 59.8 11.0 1.8 4.4 7.1 5.2 Copper Rand
469R117 550831 5526272 -1035 257 10 201.4 160.2 163.1 2.9 1.5 23.5 0.0 19.7 Copper Rand
37443 550922 5526479 -739 180 0 31.7 22.6 30.5 7.9 1.7 7.0 9.8 7.2 Copper Rand
36R294 550674 5526148 -698 36 -66 471.3 451.2 462.8 11.6 2.2 3.5 7.2 4.9 Copper Rand
25R54 551251 5526370 -384 200 0 111.3 0.9 34.3 33.4 1.4 0.4 0.0 1.7 Copper Rand
CB-27-9 550333 5527109 -425 260 -28 826.6 746.3 749.7 3.4 4.8 15.2 23.3 16.7 Cedar Bay
24R342 551769 5526127 -340 172 -18 60.1 42.1 57.0 14.9 0.5 4.2 4.9 3.8 Copper Rand
21R343 551449 5526515 -244 161 0 140.2 122.6 127.6 5.0 1.7 12.2 9.5 11.3 Copper Rand
36R176 550823 5526600 -699 90 -15 93.0 50.9 60.1 9.1 1.9 5.4 6.2 6.2 Copper Rand
24R65 551358 5526397 -338 20 0 56.4 18.0 24.4 6.4 1.4 9.5 0.0 8.8 Copper Rand
36R203 550823 5526600 -699 90 -48 79.6 60.4 67.1 6.7 1.0 9.5 4.9 8.4 Copper Rand
469R67 550922 5526353 -1036 220 47 140.4 90.5 94.4 3.9 1.4 16.9 0.0 14.4 Copper Rand
21R123 551432 5526472 -244 174 0 126.8 97.6 108.5 11.0 1.8 4.3 0.0 5.1 Copper Rand
36R302A 550674 5526148 -698 36 -58 413.0 397.1 407.3 10.2 2.4 3.9 8.8 5.5 Copper Rand
473R34 550824 5526374 -1054 198 -22 105.9 67.4 78.8 11.4 2.4 3.3 0.0 4.9 Copper Rand
22R446 551460 5526391 -288 352 0 117.7 100.9 108.2 7.3 1.5 7.7 11.2 7.6 Copper Rand
36R299 550674 5526148 -698 39 -63 433.5 398.5 413.9 15.4 1.4 2.8 5.8 3.6 Copper Rand
27R30A 551281 5526408 -427 200 0 87.8 0.0 6.6 6.6 1.8 8.6 0.0 8.4 Copper Rand
473R29 550823 5526376 -1054 223 -23 80.0 60.8 69.3 8.4 3.6 3.9 0.0 6.6 Copper Rand
37R107 550833 5526446 -753 223 -43 365.9 292.7 297.9 5.2 2.1 11.0 5.4 10.6 Copper Rand
24R204 551162 5526436 -335 20 0 44.5 1.7 12.7 11.0 0.8 5.5 0.0 5.0 Copper Rand
36R50 550958 5526479 -699 270 0 77.1 0.0 17.7 17.7 1.1 2.6 0.0 3.1 Copper Rand
473R40 550822 5526377 -1054 268 -12 90.0 82.5 89.2 6.6 3.0 6.9 0.0 8.3 Copper Rand
V-113 552328 5528714 378 212 -45 204.5 123.7 145.7 21.9 2.0 0.7 0.0 2.5 Jaculet
34R24 551102 5526423 -655 182 -15 125.9 101.5 116.8 15.2 1.1 3.3 0.0 3.6 Copper Rand
37R76 550781 5526477 -749 20 -65 129.6 102.4 116.5 14.0 1.0 3.8 7.4 3.9 Copper Rand
25R16 550110 5527804 -384 248 0 141.2 114.3 128.5 14.2 2.3 1.9 0.0 3.8 Copper Rand
22R406 551759 5526116 -288 200 -35 40.5 15.5 21.0 5.5 2.2 9.8 10.6 9.8 Copper Rand
21R361 551466 5526426 -244 20 -25 57.9 0.3 4.0 3.7 3.2 14.4 17.6 14.5 Copper Rand
469R25 550864 5526341 -1036 236 26 67.0 40.5 52.2 11.6 3.3 1.6 0.0 4.6 Copper Rand
25R61 551226 5526390 -384 3 0 152.4 96.3 111.6 15.2 1.0 3.3 0.0 3.5 Copper Rand
36R11 551114 5526457 -700 290 0 223.2 156.7 167.1 10.4 1.2 5.1 0.0 5.1 Copper Rand
34R2 551118 5526446 -655 200 0 111.9 91.2 97.0 5.8 1.8 9.2 22.8 9.1 Copper Rand
27R434 550816 5526601 -426 20 39 36.0 17.7 33.5 15.9 1.0 2.8 10.3 3.3 Copper Rand
34R27 551093 5526397 -655 178 0 82.6 33.5 40.4 6.9 2.2 7.1 0.0 7.6 Copper Rand
21R381 551466 5526430 -244 167 -26 32.3 0.0 4.8 4.8 2.5 10.9 0.0 10.9 Copper Rand
469R74 550922 5526353 -1036 206 48 146.4 101.8 112.7 10.9 3.6 1.7 0.0 4.8 Copper Rand
16R501 551530 5526397 -102 175 25 77.1 30.2 43.6 13.4 1.5 3.2 0.0 3.9 Copper Rand
34R31 551098 5526349 -655 239 0 26.8 14.0 23.5 9.5 2.3 4.2 0.0 5.5 Copper Rand
469R119 550832 5526271 -1035 238 11 144.8 124.3 125.9 1.6 4.7 36.1 0.0 32.6 Copper Rand
34R39 550987 5526484 -655 226 0 195.7 0.0 16.2 16.2 1.3 2.3 10.3 3.2 Copper Rand
37R79 550781 5526477 -749 12 -20 167.7 119.8 135.1 15.2 0.9 3.1 5.1 3.4 Copper Rand
CDR-20-04 550148 5527741 378 223 -62 69.0 36.0 40.8 4.8 4.9 7.3 25.0 10.7 Cedar Bay
38R8 550886 5526540 -758 254 -18 74.7 52.8 60.7 7.9 1.6 6.4 0.9 6.5 Copper Rand
36R37 551029 5526382 -699 20 -35 59.8 40.4 46.3 5.9 1.5 9.3 0.0 8.7 Copper Rand
27R33 551250 5526458 -427 200 0 109.5 17.4 33.8 16.5 1.9 1.6 0.0 3.1 Copper Rand
24R65 551358 5526397 -338 20 0 56.4 27.1 33.8 6.7 1.9 7.4 0.0 7.6 Copper Rand
24R187 551148 5526443 -335 20 0 247.6 235.7 242.2 6.6 2.9 6.3 0.0 7.7 Copper Rand
25R134 551150 5526541 -384 200 0 98.8 86.9 97.0 10.1 1.1 5.0 0.0 5.0 Copper Rand
38R31 550878 5526336 -777 261 0 172.3 122.6 131.4 8.8 2.2 4.4 7.8 5.7 Copper Rand
34R40A 550980 5526525 -655 270 0 54.3 0.0 6.1 6.1 3.5 6.0 15.0 8.2 Copper Rand
24R47 551386 5526362 -338 238 0 47.0 33.8 46.6 12.8 1.6 3.0 0.0 3.9 Copper Rand
36R133 550989 5526323 -699 241 0 274.4 251.5 258.7 7.2 4.2 3.5 0.0 6.9 Copper Rand
469R5 550854 5526317 -1038 200 -19 52.7 27.3 33.0 5.7 4.3 5.8 0.0 8.7 Copper Rand
34R16 551093 5526421 -655 200 -18 96.0 19.8 30.8 11.0 1.4 3.9 5.4 4.5 Copper Rand
36R78 550998 5526430 -699 200 -42 47.9 18.3 21.0 2.7 4.2 18.3 0.0 18.3 Copper Rand
25R205 551177 5526662 -384 20 0 64.9 49.4 63.4 14.0 2.0 1.9 0.0 3.5 Copper Rand
A-9 550116 5527758 377 180 -45 91.4 15.2 29.3 14.0 2.3 1.5 3.0 3.5 Copper Cliff
24R187 551148 5526443 -335 20 0 247.6 28.5 33.2 4.7 0.9 12.3 0.0 10.4 Copper Rand
37447 550927 5526471 -740 180 0 20.4 0.0 11.1 11.1 1.1 4.3 7.4 4.4 Copper Rand
27R165 551118 5526450 -427 200 0 61.3 44.8 52.3 7.5 1.6 6.4 0.0 6.5 Copper Rand
25R286 551130 5526441 -384 270 0 38.4 17.4 24.4 7.0 1.3 7.2 12.1 6.9 Copper Rand
36R272 550674 5526146 -699 15 -66 437.2 416.8 424.7 7.9 4.4 2.2 8.8 6.1 Copper Rand
39R47 550786 5526565 -806 20 16 50.3 39.6 43.6 4.0 1.1 13.9 9.9 12.0 Copper Rand
469R107 550831 5526272 -1036 263 0 210.1 205.9 210.1 4.2 1.3 13.1 0.0 11.4 Copper Rand
21R282 551205 5526468 -242 200 0 15.2 0.0 3.7 3.7 1.7 14.6 0.0 12.9 Copper Rand
17R448 551621 5526243 -149 226 -45 31.4 5.5 9.5 4.0 0.0 15.3 1.0 11.9 Copper Rand
37R16 550960 5526372 -747 20 -59 67.4 47.9 56.7 8.8 1.5 4.9 7.0 5.4 Copper Rand
34R3 551119 5526446 -655 216 0 152.4 57.0 66.5 9.5 0.8 5.4 5.3 5.0 Copper Rand
39R29 550798 5526549 -806 20 0 57.9 16.2 25.9 9.8 0.9 5.0 6.6 4.8 Copper Rand
34R134 550893 5526407 -653 200 15 83.8 40.9 47.0 6.1 1.4 8.1 0.0 7.7 Copper Rand
17R431 551597 5526275 -149 79 0 77.1 50.3 60.7 10.4 0.3 5.4 2.5 4.5 Copper Rand
24R76 551346 5526410 -338 20 0 29.3 24.7 29.0 4.3 2.1 11.4 0.0 10.8 Copper Rand
24R104 551382 5526373 -337 20 0 52.4 29.6 35.4 5.8 2.4 7.2 0.0 8.0 Copper Rand
36R153 550823 5526600 -699 90 -60 91.5 44.1 54.6 10.5 2.1 2.9 7.6 4.4 Copper Rand
24R55 551346 5526340 -338 0 0 85.1 71.0 79.1 8.1 1.5 5.4 0.0 5.7 Copper Rand
22R233 551261 5526428 -287 215 0 36.6 19.2 29.0 9.8 0.8 5.0 0.0 4.7 Copper Rand
36R64 550867 5526537 -699 112 -31 90.2 22.9 28.8 5.9 1.9 7.6 0.0 7.8 Copper Rand
37R71 550803 5526468 -746 7 -4 225.9 139.0 147.3 8.2 0.9 6.1 0.2 5.6 Copper Rand
22R84 551480 5526399 -291 248 0 73.2 47.0 49.4 2.4 0.2 24.0 0.0 18.7 Copper Rand
25R41 551273 5526344 -384 20 0 115.5 46.8 66.3 19.5 1.5 1.0 0.0 2.3 Copper Rand
17R394 552002 5526470 -148 185 -1 266.8 207.2 214.8 7.6 4.6 1.6 0.0 5.9 Copper Rand
22494T4 551261 5526418 -259 200 0 12.2 0.0 4.3 4.3 1.6 11.3 11.0 10.4 Copper Rand
22R446 551460 5526391 -288 352 0 117.7 89.9 100.3 10.4 1.2 3.9 7.8 4.3 Copper Rand
37R3 551000 5526455 -732 278 5 88.4 65.2 72.1 6.9 3.9 3.0 16.8 6.4 Copper Rand
27R32 551258 5526434 -427 200 0 25.0 6.7 25.0 18.3 1.4 1.4 0.0 2.4 Copper Rand
CDR-18-02W2 549112 5526810 381 64 -59 1323.0 1249.9 1254.0 4.1 1.2 12.2 10.0 10.7 Cedar Bay
469R74 550922 5526353 -1036 206 48 146.4 122.2 131.7 9.5 2.1 3.3 0.0 4.6 Copper Rand
473RB16 550783 5526341 -1056 231 0 6.1 0.0 5.6 5.6 6.0 2.3 0.0 7.8 Copper Rand
36R317 550569 5526033 -697 64 -61 396.3 382.6 389.3 6.7 4.4 2.5 10.2 6.5 Copper Rand
34R20 551102 5526423 -655 182 -25 153.0 81.1 91.2 10.1 0.5 4.9 0.0 4.3 Copper Rand
36R28 551032 5526381 -699 204 0 38.1 30.2 33.1 2.9 2.6 15.9 0.0 14.9 Copper Rand
21R194 551330 5526364 -243 20 0 20.7 4.3 7.6 3.4 0.5 15.8 0.0 12.7 Copper Rand
P-157 557232 5529388 408 180 -45 147.0 128.8 132.9 4.1 0.0 13.5 0.0 10.5 Portage Island
36R151 550822 5526585 -699 90 -75 120.7 66.6 74.7 8.1 3.8 1.8 10.7 5.3 Copper Rand
21R351 551486 5526485 -244 200 -13 100.0 84.5 91.2 6.7 1.0 6.8 7.2 6.4 Copper Rand
V-113 552328 5528714 378 212 -45 204.5 176.8 189.0 12.2 2.9 0.8 0.0 3.5 Jaculet
36R310 550569 5526033 -699 51 -46 557.9 517.7 522.6 4.9 5.1 4.5 14.0 8.7 Copper Rand
36R276 550674 5526146 -699 23 -46 493.9 59.8 64.0 4.3 2.0 10.1 12.6 9.9 Copper Rand
36R2 551120 5526448 -700 200 15 134.8 120.6 127.1 6.6 4.3 2.8 0.0 6.4 Copper Rand
38R1 550929 5526394 -762 14 0 74.4 34.1 53.4 19.2 1.2 1.2 4.7 2.2 Copper Rand
469R10 550855 5526318 -1037 155 27 61.0 31.1 37.3 6.3 2.9 4.9 0.0 6.7 Copper Rand
469RB11 550809 5526330 -1036 37 0 4.5 0.0 3.8 3.8 9.3 2.3 0.0 11.1 Copper Rand
473R2 550823 5526374 -1053 196 -1 65.2 51.4 61.2 9.8 3.1 1.6 0.0 4.3 Copper Rand
36R3 551120 5526450 -700 270 0 210.4 155.5 169.5 14.0 1.2 2.3 0.0 3.0 Copper Rand
469RB12 550815 5526325 -1036 37 0 4.6 0.0 4.6 4.6 4.4 6.1 0.0 9.1 Copper Rand
V-91 552360 5528734 379 216 -45 289.6 262.7 278.3 15.5 1.9 1.0 0.0 2.7 Jaculet
16R538 551616 5526341 -103 140 -10 152.4 123.0 136.0 13.0 0.0 4.0 1.7 3.2 Copper Rand
37R52 550846 5526433 -753 90 -68 121.0 79.1 84.5 5.4 2.1 7.1 16.4 7.7 Copper Rand
39R52 550791 5526555 -805 20 13 53.0 32.3 50.3 18.0 1.0 1.6 6.6 2.3 Copper Rand
25R255 551217 5526639 -384 20 0 38.7 31.7 38.7 7.0 2.3 4.7 0.0 5.9 Copper Rand
V-129 552293 5528553 377 33 -46 125.4 108.4 125.4 17.0 1.3 1.5 0.0 2.4 Jaculet
36R14 551115 5526457 -700 296 12 193.6 151.1 152.1 1.1 1.9 45.5 0.0 37.0 Copper Rand
36R65 550965 5526479 -699 90 0 10.1 0.0 1.8 1.8 2.1 26.5 0.0 22.5 Copper Rand
36R298 550463 5526166 -698 50 -49 601.2 287.2 293.6 6.4 0.7 7.2 5.1 6.3 Copper Rand
39R48 550786 5526565 -805 20 25 50.0 40.9 48.5 7.6 1.2 5.1 9.9 5.3 Copper Rand
469RB5 550809 5526321 -1036 225 0 11.3 0.0 10.3 10.3 2.5 1.9 0.0 3.9 Copper Rand
22R99 551414 5526374 -291 20 0 63.4 0.0 5.8 5.8 1.6 6.9 0.0 6.9 Copper Rand
21R382 551466 5526430 -244 169 -37 37.5 0.0 5.4 5.4 1.7 7.4 0.0 7.4 Copper Rand
37R13 550950 5526385 -747 20 -67 90.2 43.4 54.0 10.5 1.3 3.2 6.7 3.8 Copper Rand
39R52 550791 5526555 -805 20 13 53.0 0.0 7.0 7.0 0.7 6.4 6.9 5.7 Copper Rand
21R352 551439 5526445 -243 20 13 102.1 52.9 53.7 0.8 1.7 62.2 5.3 49.8 Copper Rand
27R221 550603 5526392 -427 345 0 52.1 13.7 28.4 14.6 1.2 2.0 0.0 2.7 Copper Rand
31R278 551102 5526177 -548 346 0 54.9 19.8 34.5 14.6 1.1 2.0 7.0 2.7 Copper Rand
25R195 551167 5526635 -384 20 0 45.7 22.1 38.4 16.3 1.5 1.2 0.0 2.4 Copper Rand
30R344 550759 5526528 -516 43 41 116.8 99.4 107.9 8.5 0.8 4.9 1.4 4.6 Copper Rand
37R80 550781 5526477 -750 9 -60 134.8 105.5 111.0 5.5 1.7 6.8 13.9 7.1 Copper Rand
24R177 551166 5526423 -335 356 0 32.6 17.7 29.9 12.2 0.9 3.0 0.0 3.2 Copper Rand
473R28 550823 5526375 -1054 222 -12 78.6 58.8 66.2 7.5 2.2 3.9 0.0 5.2 Copper Rand
CC-59 550115 5527711 376 360 -60 83.9 14.5 27.4 13.0 2.3 0.9 0.0 3.0 Copper Cliff
21R142 551442 5526366 -244 74 0 22.0 0.0 16.2 16.2 1.3 1.3 0.0 2.4 Copper Rand
22R320 551097 5526528 -287 200 0 38.4 9.1 15.9 6.7 1.6 5.4 0.0 5.8 Copper Rand
25R204 551202 5526642 -384 20 0 60.4 22.0 36.9 14.9 1.7 1.1 0.0 2.6 Copper Rand
25R59 551238 5526378 -384 200 0 51.8 0.0 24.2 24.2 1.3 0.3 0.0 1.6 Copper Rand
37R72 550781 5526477 -746 6 -4 142.4 133.2 141.2 7.9 2.0 3.7 0.3 4.9 Copper Rand
22R258 551184 5526455 -287 200 0 31.1 0.0 7.3 7.3 2.1 4.1 0.0 5.3 Copper Rand
CC-34 550122 5527730 376 360 -85 149.1 6.7 21.0 14.3 2.2 0.5 4.4 2.7 Copper Cliff
S3-85-11 549159 5525320 375 30 -65 253.3 226.3 229.0 2.7 0.5 18.0 0.0 14.4 Dore
21R127 551428 5526421 -244 231 0 31.1 4.9 10.4 5.5 1.6 7.0 0.0 7.0 Copper Rand
37R70 550782 5526477 -750 37 -70 126.8 94.5 105.5 11.0 1.1 3.0 8.0 3.5 Copper Rand
469R7 550855 5526316 -1035 172 28 68.8 25.5 29.1 3.7 1.8 11.2 0.0 10.4 Copper Rand
34R10 551078 5526411 -655 221 -33 106.7 96.0 99.8 3.8 1.9 10.6 8.6 10.1 Copper Rand
36R264 550464 5526166 -697 44 -28 560.1 524.1 534.1 10.1 1.2 3.3 7.4 3.8 Copper Rand
469R59 550921 5526353 -1037 232 26 127.0 88.3 97.0 8.7 3.0 1.9 0.0 4.4 Copper Rand
24R45 551448 5526385 -339 234 0 104.0 88.9 100.8 11.9 2.7 0.7 0.0 3.2 Copper Rand
39R39 550774 5526572 -807 20 -51 43.6 18.2 25.0 6.8 1.0 5.8 9.0 5.6 Copper Rand
34R100 551098 5526348 -655 200 0 47.9 25.9 39.0 13.1 1.7 1.5 7.6 2.9 Copper Rand
27R23 551274 5526433 -427 200 0 46.6 11.0 21.5 10.5 2.4 1.5 0.0 3.6 Copper Rand
37R52 550846 5526433 -753 90 -68 121.0 87.3 93.6 6.3 1.9 5.2 13.3 6.0 Copper Rand
469R66 550921 5526353 -1036 219 37 120.3 98.9 106.3 7.4 1.2 5.1 0.0 5.1 Copper Rand
469R73 550922 5526352 -1036 205 36 125.9 98.0 107.2 9.2 2.6 1.9 0.0 4.1 Copper Rand
21R223 551248 5526451 -243 200 0 46.3 9.8 13.6 3.8 1.5 11.0 0.0 9.9 Copper Rand
36R309A 550674 5526148 -698 48 -58 448.3 373.8 384.5 10.7 1.9 2.0 7.1 3.5 Copper Rand
469R59 550921 5526353 -1037 232 26 127.0 67.8 71.3 3.4 1.8 11.9 0.0 11.0 Copper Rand
22R89 551415 5526369 -291 200 0 35.1 0.0 10.1 10.1 2.9 1.0 0.0 3.7 Copper Rand
473R7 550824 5526373 -1053 183 -1 77.7 58.2 65.5 7.3 3.3 2.3 0.0 5.1 Copper Rand
34R9 551119 5526453 -655 274 0 149.4 102.4 118.0 15.5 0.5 2.4 4.1 2.4 Copper Rand
473R17 550823 5526375 -1052 209 15 67.4 48.0 53.9 5.9 3.8 3.1 0.0 6.3 Copper Rand
27R28 551206 5526517 -427 200 0 123.2 91.5 96.8 5.3 1.3 7.3 0.0 7.0 Copper Rand
22R406 551759 5526116 -288 200 -35 40.5 5.2 14.6 9.5 0.5 4.3 4.5 3.9 Copper Rand
36R212 551023 5526445 -734 221 7 56.4 45.1 51.7 6.6 2.7 3.7 8.3 5.6 Copper Rand
36R146 550822 5526554 -699 90 -84 141.2 100.3 105.2 4.9 1.4 7.9 6.5 7.5 Copper Rand
RD-10 549364 5525070 247 35 -12 173.7 128.8 132.3 3.4 2.6 10.0 33.0 10.6 Dore
RD-17 549287 5525132 235 44 -15 210.3 121.0 122.6 1.6 1.8 27.0 30.0 22.9 Dore
36R259 550464 5526166 -697 30 -33 556.4 545.7 552.1 6.4 0.6 6.5 6.7 5.7 Copper Rand
22R101 551386 5526386 -291 20 0 36.6 27.1 31.1 4.0 1.7 9.6 0.0 9.1 Copper Rand
38R26 550878 5526336 -776 242 0 272.9 124.4 132.3 7.9 0.8 4.9 5.6 4.6 Copper Rand
39R53 550791 5526555 -805 20 21 48.8 36.3 47.3 11.0 0.9 3.0 9.5 3.3 Copper Rand
17R172 552054 5526448 -148 200 0 350.6 100.3 105.2 4.9 0.2 9.3 0.0 7.4 Copper Rand
30R330 550748 5526499 -517 51 -30 81.7 56.1 65.9 9.8 1.0 3.4 1.2 3.7 Copper Rand
CC-57 550099 5527765 378 180 -45 65.2 10.7 24.1 13.4 2.0 0.9 0.0 2.7 Copper Cliff
30R351 550759 5526528 -516 35 35 98.8 83.6 92.4 8.8 1.8 3.0 0.0 4.1 Copper Rand
24R284 551216 5526712 -335 338 0 43.0 11.4 23.0 11.6 2.2 1.2 0.0 3.1 Copper Rand
37R28 550866 5526404 -753 19 -13 103.7 73.0 79.3 6.3 0.9 6.1 7.2 5.7 Copper Rand
34R86 550988 5526509 -655 270 0 61.6 22.6 37.5 14.9 0.9 1.9 5.8 2.4 Copper Rand
24R116 551282 5526367 -337 200 0 97.0 27.1 34.8 7.6 3.6 1.5 0.0 4.7 Copper Rand
34R20 551102 5526423 -655 182 -25 153.0 131.7 147.3 15.5 1.6 1.0 0.0 2.3 Copper Rand
36R15 551114 5526505 -700 283 0 210.1 172.7 185.4 12.7 1.4 1.8 0.0 2.8 Copper Rand
473R1 550823 5526374 -1053 224 -1 70.1 50.7 58.1 7.4 3.0 2.3 0.0 4.8 Copper Rand
469R34 551003 5526365 -1036 226 37 195.4 160.5 167.2 6.7 1.5 4.9 0.0 5.3 Copper Rand
24R124 551229 5526389 -337 20 0 30.2 0.0 14.2 14.2 1.0 1.9 0.0 2.5 Copper Rand
27R167 551787 5528204 -427 200 0 78.0 63.4 69.5 6.1 3.6 2.9 0.0 5.8 Copper Rand
27R181A 551108 5526695 -427 20 0 119.2 32.0 45.6 13.6 2.0 0.8 0.0 2.6 Copper Rand
469R25 550864 5526341 -1036 236 26 67.0 54.9 58.3 3.4 3.7 8.7 0.0 10.4 Copper Rand
P-120 557431 5529515 414 360 -45 241.0 85.5 93.0 7.5 0.3 5.7 0.0 4.7 Portage Island
21R126 551430 5526368 -244 42 0 30.5 0.0 11.0 11.0 1.0 2.8 0.0 3.2 Copper Rand
37R91 550777 5526477 -749 295 0 78.7 0.5 2.7 2.3 0.7 18.9 11.0 15.3 Copper Rand
CDR-18-03 549113 5526809 381 68 -56 1295.1 1258.0 1260.1 2.1 4.5 15.4 24.9 16.7 Cedar Bay
36R49 550933 5526555 -699 270 45 38.7 16.5 29.0 12.5 0.8 2.6 0.0 2.8 Copper Rand
24R71 551331 5526353 -338 200 0 104.6 78.5 93.0 14.5 1.5 1.1 0.0 2.4 Copper Rand
36R104 550823 5526538 -699 112 -13 155.2 117.7 129.3 11.6 1.6 1.8 0.0 3.0 Copper Rand
34R33 551098 5526499 -655 277 0 132.3 106.4 114.6 8.2 1.1 4.0 0.0 4.2 Copper Rand
S1-87-1 549300 5525202 375 31 -65 346 173.5 179.8 6.3 1.6 5.0 0.0 5.5 Dore
21R82 551624 5526646 -244 199 0 68.9 24.4 34.1 9.8 0.8 3.4 0.0 3.5 Copper Rand
22R262 551173 5526467 -287 20 0 23.8 4.6 6.7 2.1 1.7 18.9 0.0 16.3 Copper Rand
36R249 550674 5526148 -698 48 -68 574.7 482.3 491.8 9.5 1.1 3.2 5.5 3.6 Copper Rand
39R9 550794 5526289 -796 11 -37 189.3 172.0 181.4 9.5 1.4 2.9 6.6 3.6 Copper Rand
30R343 550759 5526527 -516 47 35 98.2 52.7 75.5 22.7 0.6 1.2 0.0 1.5 Copper Rand
25R282 551128 5526435 -384 242 0 39.6 7.0 15.5 8.5 1.4 3.4 7.0 4.0 Copper Rand
V-108 552449 5528748 383 214 -48 304.3 286.4 294.6 8.2 3.1 1.3 0.0 4.1 Jaculet
21R320 551354 5526379 -244 250 0 12.2 4.6 11.9 7.3 0.9 4.7 6.6 4.6 Copper Rand
34R73 550973 5526223 -655 20 0 42.4 0.0 6.1 6.1 2.0 4.5 12.0 5.5 Copper Rand
38R3 550928 5526394 -762 1 -16 83.2 27.0 34.8 7.8 1.4 3.7 7.3 4.3 Copper Rand
469RB36 550824 5526314 -1036 50 0 4.8 0.0 3.9 3.9 6.8 2.4 0.0 8.6 Copper Rand
37R78 550781 5526477 -750 14 -31 140.2 86.9 93.6 6.7 0.7 5.5 5.1 5.0 Copper Rand
25R44 551259 5526255 -384 200 0 16.5 0.0 13.9 13.9 1.8 0.8 0.0 2.4 Copper Rand
22R307 550997 5526565 -287 20 0 60.1 0.0 12.8 12.8 0.9 2.2 0.0 2.6 Copper Rand
37R94 550780 5526478 -750 344 -38 175.3 147.9 158.2 10.4 0.6 3.2 6.8 3.2 Copper Rand
39R47 550786 5526565 -806 20 16 50.3 28.7 36.6 7.9 0.7 4.5 7.0 4.2 Copper Rand
473R38 550822 5526376 -1054 251 -13 80.2 55.3 63.2 7.9 3.2 1.3 0.0 4.2 Copper Rand
469R56 550921 5526353 -1039 225 -14 128.7 97.5 103.1 5.7 2.9 3.8 0.0 5.8 Copper Rand
36R247 550672 5526145 -698 0 -66 612.7 67.1 69.8 2.7 1.8 13.3 11.2 12.2 Copper Rand
38R29 550878 5526336 -777 242 -20 362.8 138.7 145.4 6.7 1.2 4.7 6.1 4.9 Copper Rand
24R54 551354 5526340 -338 20 0 67.1 10.8 19.1 8.2 3.4 0.8 0.0 4.0 Copper Rand
469R54 550921 5526353 -1037 233 32 118.7 89.0 97.6 8.6 2.6 1.6 0.0 3.8 Copper Rand
22R249 551222 5526423 -287 20 0 35.4 0.8 5.8 5.0 1.5 6.5 0.0 6.5 Copper Rand
39R30 550786 5526565 -806 20 0 61.0 22.0 35.0 13.0 0.7 2.2 6.3 2.5 Copper Rand
LD-1 550657 5526491 375 360 -90 1513.0 571.0 576.5 5.5 5.6 0.3 3.7 5.9 Copper Rand
27R234 550883 5526581 -427 231 0 35.7 11.9 20.0 8.1 1.6 3.0 0.0 4.0 Copper Rand
17R447 551622 5526243 -149 183 -35 21.6 1.8 11.6 9.8 0.2 4.0 0.0 3.3 Copper Rand
24R312 551340 5526419 -337 23 0 42.4 34.8 40.9 6.1 1.6 4.8 0.0 5.3 Copper Rand
24R346 551765 5526143 -340 188 -30 85.1 68.6 78.7 10.1 0.1 3.9 2.3 3.2 Copper Rand
24R259 551223 5526654 -335 20 0 37.8 16.2 30.8 14.6 1.8 0.5 0.0 2.2 Copper Rand
24R312 551340 5526419 -337 23 0 42.4 7.3 22.0 14.6 0.7 1.9 0.0 2.2 Copper Rand
27R360 551188 5526585 -427 79 0 36.9 0.0 14.6 14.6 1.1 1.4 6.8 2.2 Copper Rand
27R455 551732 5526094 -425 136 30 106.1 71.0 78.4 7.3 0.2 5.5 4.8 4.4 Copper Rand
39R47 550786 5526565 -806 20 16 50.3 1.2 8.5 7.3 0.6 4.9 5.7 4.4 Copper Rand
V-127 552261 5528566 377 33 -45 113.1 97.5 112.2 14.6 1.6 0.7 0.0 2.2 Jaculet
34R71 550976 5526227 -655 20 -38 86.0 0.0 10.7 10.7 1.7 1.6 7.3 3.0 Copper Rand
22R9 551777 5526531 -293 200 0 50.9 32.3 47.6 15.2 1.7 0.6 0.0 2.1 Copper Rand
25R213 551190 5526653 -384 20 0 72.6 22.0 38.7 16.8 0.9 1.3 0.0 1.9 Copper Rand
28R267 552029 5526514 -478 180 0 761.3 524.8 525.5 0.6 0.0 68.6 1.0 53.0 Copper Rand
22R98 551401 5526381 -291 20 0 75.6 0.0 5.2 5.2 2.4 4.8 0.0 6.1 Copper Rand
25R205 551177 5526662 -384 20 0 64.9 1.5 13.7 12.2 2.1 0.7 0.0 2.6 Copper Rand
27R108 551001 5526486 -427 20 0 121.3 39.0 51.2 12.2 1.2 1.9 0.0 2.6 Copper Rand
24R204 551162 5526436 -335 20 0 44.5 15.9 23.0 7.2 2.0 3.1 0.0 4.4 Copper Rand
21R369 551487 5526396 -242 200 69 23.8 0.0 2.4 2.4 2.3 14.1 10.2 13.2 Copper Rand
24R191 551107 5526464 -335 20 0 46.3 13.7 16.2 2.4 0.5 16.5 0.0 13.2 Copper Rand
36R223 550805 5526202 -698 200 32 56.1 37.8 39.3 1.5 2.4 23.9 24.9 21.1 Copper Rand
36R186 550857 5526222 -699 273 0 125.3 91.5 94.8 3.4 1.6 9.9 5.0 9.3 Copper Rand
37443 550922 5526479 -739 180 0 31.7 1.8 5.3 3.5 1.0 10.4 5.8 9.0 Copper Rand
24R240 551293 5526489 -335 200 0 51.5 0.0 15.7 15.7 1.3 1.0 0.0 2.0 Copper Rand
36R202 550822 5526554 -699 90 -30 117.1 82.8 92.5 9.8 1.1 2.7 4.8 3.2 Copper Rand
37R84 550780 5526477 -749 352 -23 268.9 134.1 139.6 5.5 0.6 6.5 14.4 5.7 Copper Rand
38442 550911 5526471 -760 270 0 17.7 0.0 9.5 9.5 0.6 3.5 0.0 3.3 Copper Rand
22R200 551381 5526456 -288 217 0 146.3 107.3 119.8 12.5 1.8 0.9 0.0 2.5 Copper Rand
27R451 551732 5526094 -425 143 10 108.5 89.6 92.7 3.0 0.3 13.0 11.3 10.4 Copper Rand
30R342 550759 5526527 -516 53 22 70.1 40.2 59.8 19.5 0.5 1.4 0.0 1.6 Copper Rand
37R56 550839 5526448 -752 70 -58 101.8 63.6 75.6 12.0 0.7 2.1 27.6 2.6 Copper Rand
24R263 551217 5526660 -335 200 0 35.1 24.2 32.0 7.8 3.0 1.3 0.0 4.0 Copper Rand
37R18 550887 5526570 -738 270 0 25.6 18.4 19.5 1.1 2.2 33.5 13.5 28.3 Copper Rand
27R441 551732 5526094 -427 136 0 114.3 104.0 107.3 3.4 0.3 11.3 8.6 9.1 Copper Rand
30R322 550746 5526502 -516 354 -64 86.0 61.1 70.3 9.1 1.1 3.0 0.3 3.4 Copper Rand
22R246 551235 5526415 -287 20 0 91.2 0.0 2.1 2.1 5.3 12.2 0.0 14.7 Copper Rand
34R3 551119 5526446 -655 216 0 152.4 104.3 108.8 4.6 1.1 7.1 7.5 6.7 Copper Rand
37R30 550867 5526404 -754 36 -28 99.4 72.4 79.4 7.0 0.5 4.9 5.3 4.4 Copper Rand
27R34 551229 5526489 -427 200 0 101.5 85.1 90.9 5.8 0.5 6.2 0.0 5.3 Copper Rand
24R171 551171 5526418 -337 20 0 279.9 237.3 247.0 9.6 1.6 2.1 0.0 3.2 Copper Rand
17R449 551623 5526245 -149 51 -44 31.1 7.0 10.7 3.7 0.0 10.7 0.0 8.3 Copper Rand
27R230 550883 5526581 -427 200 0 46.0 26.8 29.0 2.1 2.6 15.5 0.0 14.6 Copper Rand
37R57 550840 5526449 -752 58 -74 112.8 78.7 87.2 8.5 1.6 2.5 8.0 3.6 Copper Rand
22R106 551425 5526358 -291 200 0 42.4 21.8 30.8 9.0 2.6 1.1 0.0 3.4 Copper Rand
16R541 551616 5526341 -103 134 -12 157.6 34.5 46.6 12.2 1.6 1.2 6.7 2.5 Copper Rand
36R251 550674 5526146 -698 48 -47 471.0 80.0 82.0 2.0 1.8 17.2 9.9 15.2 Copper Rand
NH13-09 558248 5528980 417 222 -44 84.0 7.8 11.9 4.0 4.0 4.6 8.1 7.6 Portage Island
36R317A 550569 5526033 -697 64 -61 448.2 272.9 279.7 6.9 2.1 2.8 9.8 4.4 Copper Rand
22R247 551221 5526421 -287 200 0 26.2 0.0 2.1 2.1 1.7 16.4 0.0 14.4 Copper Rand
36R155 550821 5526615 -699 90 -39 84.5 26.8 34.8 7.9 0.9 3.9 0.6 3.8 Copper Rand
A-8 550132 5527758 377 180 -45 121.9 33.5 34.8 1.3 10.7 15.8 0.0 22.9 Copper Cliff
34R16 551093 5526421 -655 200 -18 96.0 89.9 95.4 5.5 1.4 5.1 6.3 5.4 Copper Rand
37R86 550781 5526476 -749 356 -4 307.3 197.6 203.0 5.5 1.0 5.7 5.3 5.4 Copper Rand
27R166 551148 5526442 -427 200 0 71.6 55.0 64.0 9.0 1.0 3.1 0.0 3.3 Copper Rand
31R275 551095 5526178 -548 7 0 41.2 8.2 24.7 16.5 0.9 1.1 7.7 1.8 Copper Rand
469R112 550922 5526353 -1039 202 -32 138.6 117.3 123.9 6.6 1.9 3.4 0.0 4.5 Copper Rand
22R450 551461 5526390 -288 352 -14 91.5 47.3 54.1 6.9 1.0 4.1 9.7 4.3 Copper Rand
24R294 550976 5526552 -334 20 0 21.0 6.3 17.7 11.4 0.8 2.3 0.0 2.6 Copper Rand
S1-87-11 549481 5525296 375 187 -55 356 245.9 251.3 5.4 0.8 6.0 10.0 5.5 Dore
38R10 550858 5526584 -757 29 0 33.2 0.9 4.9 4.0 0.2 9.3 0.5 7.4 Copper Rand
469R74 550922 5526353 -1036 206 48 146.4 114.4 121.8 7.4 2.7 1.7 0.0 4.0 Copper Rand
22R261 551185 5526457 -287 20 0 26.8 0.0 3.4 3.4 1.7 8.9 0.0 8.7 Copper Rand
24R108A 551394 5526361 -337 20 0 84.1 30.6 39.3 8.7 1.0 3.1 0.0 3.4 Copper Rand
473R31 550823 5526374 -1053 208 -13 93.6 40.3 42.8 2.5 7.5 5.5 0.0 11.8 Copper Rand
36R98 550823 5526538 -699 123 -23 127.7 65.7 68.9 3.2 2.7 8.5 0.0 9.2 Copper Rand
36R38 551011 5526377 -699 20 26 52.4 32.3 38.4 6.1 1.5 4.3 0.0 4.8 Copper Rand
37R31 550866 5526404 -754 9 -27 100.6 73.6 86.9 13.3 1.0 1.5 6.2 2.2 Copper Rand
36R9 551120 5526451 -700 282 -15 201.2 186.0 193.9 7.9 0.6 3.9 0.0 3.7 Copper Rand
22R306 551009 5526554 -287 20 0 34.1 8.2 22.9 14.6 0.9 1.4 0.0 2.0 Copper Rand
27R117 550986 5526486 -427 200 0 9.8 0.0 7.3 7.3 1.3 3.5 0.0 4.0 Copper Rand
21R358 551453 5526437 -244 20 -18 62.8 42.7 51.8 9.1 1.2 2.6 6.7 3.2 Copper Rand
25R195 551167 5526635 -384 20 0 45.7 4.6 10.4 5.8 1.3 4.8 0.0 5.0 Copper Rand
21R348 551472 5526493 -244 200 -11 100.6 75.0 78.4 3.4 0.9 9.7 4.7 8.5 Copper Rand
22R99 551414 5526374 -291 20 0 63.4 53.2 56.9 3.7 1.9 7.7 0.0 7.8 Copper Rand
CB-27-6 550332 5527110 -425 262 -15 927.7 717.5 721.2 3.7 6.8 0.9 34.0 7.8 Cedar Bay
34R75 550986 5526213 -655 20 0 43.0 0.0 13.7 13.7 1.2 1.2 5.8 2.1 Copper Rand
473R35 550825 5526373 -1052 184 29 76.8 62.5 75.0 12.5 1.2 1.5 0.0 2.3 Copper Rand
36R184 550857 5526221 -699 249 -13 137.5 85.4 92.4 7.0 1.8 2.9 8.5 4.1 Copper Rand
39R53 550791 5526555 -805 20 21 48.8 0.0 6.1 6.1 0.6 5.2 5.3 4.7 Copper Rand
24R55 551346 5526340 -338 0 0 85.1 4.3 17.2 13.0 1.4 0.9 0.0 2.2 Copper Rand
36R44 551011 5526377 -699 20 -70 55.5 37.5 51.8 14.3 0.4 2.1 0.0 2.0 Copper Rand
36R48 550933 5526555 -699 270 0 49.7 30.2 41.2 11.0 1.0 2.1 0.0 2.6 Copper Rand
469R53 550921 5526353 -1038 236 24 112.8 93.6 100.1 6.5 2.8 2.1 0.0 4.4 Copper Rand
36R302B 550674 5526148 -698 36 -58 404.0 211.7 213.3 1.6 2.2 20.1 11.7 17.8 Copper Rand
36R48 550933 5526555 -699 270 0 49.7 0.0 2.7 2.7 3.8 8.7 0.0 10.5 Copper Rand
RD-38 549354 5525086 247 32 -29 242.9 115.1 120.2 5.1 1.7 5.0 0.0 5.5 Dore
21R145 551461 5526369 -244 200 0 55.2 0.9 12.2 11.3 1.4 1.4 0.0 2.5 Copper Rand
24R343 551769 5526127 -340 153 -18 76.5 39.0 40.4 1.4 0.2 25.6 8.0 20.1 Copper Rand
33R193 551178 5526108 -609 62 -23 147.0 124.4 131.1 6.7 2.9 1.6 13.0 4.2 Copper Rand
13R456 551601 5526338 -3 53 -1 38.4 28.8 34.1 5.3 0.9 5.7 0.0 5.3 Copper Rand
36R223 550805 5526202 -698 200 32 56.1 27.1 34.1 7.0 2.1 2.3 11.3 4.0 Copper Rand
22R252 551210 5526436 -287 20 0 22.9 0.0 4.3 4.3 1.8 6.1 0.0 6.5 Copper Rand
27R40 551182 5526538 -427 20 0 79.0 14.2 26.8 12.7 1.2 1.4 0.0 2.2 Copper Rand
24R241 551276 5526532 -335 200 0 47.3 38.3 47.3 9.0 1.1 2.6 0.0 3.1 Copper Rand
39R18 550798 5526290 -796 46 -25 208.2 171.3 175.8 4.5 1.4 6.2 6.4 6.2 Copper Rand
25R209 551164 5526673 -384 356 0 93.0 61.1 80.9 19.8 0.8 0.7 0.0 1.4 Copper Rand
37R75 550781 5526477 -750 26 -41 122.0 77.7 84.3 6.6 1.4 3.7 6.8 4.2 Copper Rand
17R428 551597 5526275 -149 55 0 160.4 132.6 135.7 3.0 0.1 11.8 0.0 9.2 Copper Rand
27R34 551229 5526489 -427 200 0 101.5 59.8 62.0 2.3 2.2 12.6 0.0 12.0 Copper Rand
39R31 550774 5526572 -806 20 0 51.2 26.8 38.8 12.0 0.7 2.1 5.7 2.3 Copper Rand
22R90 551414 5526370 -291 249 0 35.7 4.3 13.7 9.5 1.9 1.3 0.0 2.9 Copper Rand
36R170 550821 5526661 -698 53 0 247.0 23.5 32.9 9.5 0.2 3.4 2.9 2.9 Copper Rand
R-119 549392 5526137 375 180 -40 123.1 9.8 25.1 15.3 0.9 1.1 0.0 1.8 Regional
30R341 550748 5526499 -517 61 -59 99.7 81.2 91.4 10.2 0.6 2.7 0.0 2.7 Copper Rand
36R154 550821 5526615 -699 90 -16 86.6 36.6 46.8 10.2 1.2 1.8 4.6 2.7 Copper Rand
36R23 551115 5526480 -700 262 0 171.0 134.3 142.4 8.1 1.4 2.7 0.0 3.4 Copper Rand
36R255 550674 5526146 -699 15 -46 432.9 177.6 184.0 6.4 1.1 4.0 4.3 4.3 Copper Rand
36R266 550674 5526146 -699 15 -50 512.2 0.0 6.1 6.1 0.8 4.6 25.7 4.5 Copper Rand
469R113 550923 5526352 -1039 181 -28 120.0 86.3 94.6 8.3 2.1 1.5 0.0 3.3 Copper Rand
24R123 551238 5526379 -337 200 0 36.0 1.5 18.6 17.1 0.6 1.2 0.0 1.6 Copper Rand
22R84 551480 5526399 -291 248 0 73.2 61.3 68.3 7.0 2.0 2.4 0.0 3.9 Copper Rand
21R366 551474 5526406 -243 20 10 104.0 73.2 79.1 5.9 1.9 3.4 11.0 4.6 Copper Rand
38R25A 550879 5526336 -776 228 0 350.6 261.7 268.0 6.3 0.8 4.6 3.2 4.3 Copper Rand
36R1 551121 5526448 -700 200 0 165.2 131.9 148.8 16.9 0.6 1.3 0.1 1.6 Copper Rand
24R345 551767 5526126 -340 188 -20 78.4 52.1 60.8 8.7 0.2 3.8 3.4 3.1 Copper Rand
33R182 551190 5526183 -607 237 0 123.8 102.1 110.8 8.7 1.5 2.1 4.9 3.1 Copper Rand
34R27 551093 5526397 -655 178 0 82.6 64.6 76.4 11.7 1.2 1.4 0.0 2.3 Copper Rand
24R307 551223 5526702 -335 20 0 62.2 0.0 8.4 8.4 2.5 0.9 0.0 3.2 Copper Rand
25R41 551273 5526344 -384 20 0 115.5 99.2 112.0 12.8 1.3 1.1 0.0 2.1 Copper Rand
25R43 551260 5526258 -384 20 0 18.6 7.0 17.7 10.7 1.8 0.9 0.0 2.5 Copper Rand
25R80 551271 5526470 -384 200 0 14.0 0.0 10.7 10.7 1.1 1.8 0.0 2.5 Copper Rand
34R73 550973 5526223 -655 20 0 42.4 22.3 25.3 3.0 3.3 7.1 18.9 8.9 Copper Rand
36R313 550569 5526033 -697 64 -50 684.5 394.8 400.6 5.8 1.7 3.8 1.5 4.6 Copper Rand
36R60 550933 5526582 -699 275 35 72.3 16.5 21.0 4.6 2.6 4.2 0.0 5.8 Copper Rand
469R58 550921 5526353 -1038 229 17 121.0 87.3 93.1 5.8 2.2 3.1 0.0 4.6 Copper Rand
22R426 551732 5526124 -287 178 -28 45.1 29.9 37.5 7.6 0.0 4.5 2.6 3.5 Copper Rand
473R18 550823 5526374 -1052 205 16 71.0 35.9 41.1 5.2 4.1 1.3 0.0 5.1 Copper Rand
473R9 550823 5526375 -1053 239 0 51.4 42.1 47.0 4.9 4.3 1.5 0.0 5.4 Copper Rand
S3-85-9 549159 5525320 379.85 35 -60 270.4 198.8 201.2 2.3 2.5 11.0 31.0 11.3 Dore
34R104 550953 5526278 -655 186