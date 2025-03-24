EnCore Energy Corp. Stockholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EU

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) securities between March 28, 2024 and March 2, 2025. EnCore engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the U.S.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that enCore Energy Corp. (EU) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that encore lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) that enCore could not capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under GAAP; and (3) that, as a result, its net losses had substantially increased.

The complaint alleges that on March 3, 2025, enCore announced its fiscal 2024 financial results, revealing a net loss of $61.3 million (more than double its net loss of $25.6 million in the prior fiscal year). The Company explained “the inability to capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under U.S. GAAP which would have been capitalized under IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards]” impacted the Company’s results. Further, the Company revealed that it had “identified in 2024” a “material weakness” in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting, “primarily due to an ineffective control environment that resulted in ineffective risk assessment, information and communications and monitoring activities.”

Also on March 2, 2025, the Company revealed that it had appointed a new acting Chief Executive Officer “effective immediately” and that Paul Goranson “is no longer serving as enCore’s Chief Executive Officer or as a member of the board of directors.” On this news, enCore’s stock price fell $1.17, or 46.4%, to close at $1.35 per share on March 3, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against enCore Energy Corp. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 13, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

