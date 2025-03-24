SeaStar Medical to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

DENVER, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 27, 2025, and host a webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results and business progress.

Date/Time: Thursday, March 27, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT Webcast: The live webcast and replay can be found here. Conference ID: 2078693 Dial-in numbers: 1 (800) 715-9871 within the U.S. 1 (646) 307-1963 from outside the U.S.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 pm ET and can be accessed as follows:

The webcast replay is available here.

The call replay number is 1 (609) 800-9909 and will be available through April 3, 2025.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. SeaStar’s first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), was approved in 2024 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is the only FDA approved product for the ultra-rare condition of life-threatening acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis or a septic condition in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation for four therapeutic indications by the FDA, enabling the potential for a speedier pathway to approval and preferable reimbursement dynamics at commercial launch. The company is currently conducting a pivotal trial of its SCD therapy in adult patients with AKI requiring continuous renal replacement therapy, a life-threatening condition with no effective treatment options that impacts over 200,000 adults in the U.S. annually.

