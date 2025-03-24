Helium Evolution Provides Update on 5-30 and 10-36 Wells

CALGARY, Alberta, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide an update on two of the Company’s helium discovery wells: the 5-30-3-8W3 well (“5-30 Well”) and the 10-36-3-9W3 well (“10-36 Well”), both located along the Mankota helium fairway. HEVI holds a 20% working interest in both the 5-30 Well and the 10-36 Well, in partnership with the operator, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”).

5-30 Well Test Results

On February 25, 2025, the Company announced preliminary results from the 5-30 Well including production of approximately 9.7 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscf/d”) at 10,700 kiloPascal (“kPa”) flowing tubing pressure after a five-day extended flow period. The preliminary test results also confirmed a helium content of 0.76%, significantly higher than the commercially viable threshold of 0.3%. Additionally, negligible water was observed, signaling strong potential for efficient helium recovery and processing.

Since HEVI’s initial announcement, a post-flow pressure transient analysis (“PTA”) of the 5-30 Well, conducted by Petro Management Group Ltd. (“PMG”) has provided promising data. The PTA utilized a composite reservoir model to assess pressure response, flow rates, and other reservoir properties, all of which are important data points for guiding future development plans in the area. The PTA indicated a calculated absolute open flow potential (“AOFP”) of 20.7 MMscf/d.

Moreover, bottomhole pressures recorders were installed in the nearby 9-35-3-9W3 well (“9-35 Well”), 10-1-4-9W3 well (“10-1 Well”) and the 10-36 Well during the 5-30 Well’s flow test. Pressure data analysis indicated the 5-30 Well is a new pool discovery. The PTA radius of investigation was almost three kilometers and further drilling will be necessary to determine the size of the helium reservoir.





10-36 Well

On February 10, 2025, HEVI announced that the 10-36 Well was producing approximately 11.5 MMscf/d at 13,100 kPa flowing tubing pressure following a five-day extended flow testing period. The preliminary test results confirmed a helium content of 0.81%, again well above the commercially viable threshold of 0.3%. Similar to the 5-30 Well, negligible water was produced, signaling strong potential for efficient helium recovery and processing.

After the extended production flow period, the well was shut-in for 14 days to gather reservoir pressure data, followed by a PTA conducted by PMG. The PTA, which again employed a composite reservoir model, assessed pressure response, flow rates, and other pertinent reservoir properties. The PTA indicated no reservoir pressure depletion and a high permeability reservoir, with a calculated AOFP of 38.0 MMscf/d, HEVI’s largest AOFP to date.

Notably, bottomhole pressures recorders were also installed in both the offsetting 9-35 Well and 10-01 Well, located approximately one to two kilometers away. Analysis of this pressure data confirmed communication between the three wells, suggesting the presence of a potentially large, expansive and productive reservoir.

Flow Test Results from Select HEVI Wells:

Well Helium Content Rate (MMscf/d) Bottom Hole Pressure (kPa) Bottom Hole Temperature (°C) Tubing Pressure (kPa) Water 5-30 Well 0.76% 9.7 23,959 82 10,700 Negligible 10-36 Well 0.81% 11.5 23,600 78 13,100 Negligible 10-1 Well1 0.75% 9.5 24,069 78 10,800 Negligible 9-35 Well2 0.64% 7.0 23,928 81 9,000 Negligible 2-31 Well3 0.95% 4.0 24,189 81 5,500 Negligible

1 Well located at 10-1-4-9W3 (the “10-1 Well”)

2 Well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (the “9-35 Well”)

3 Well located at 2-31-2-8W3 (the “2-31 Well”)

“Both the 5-30 and 10-36 Wells have exceeded initial expectations, with strong helium content, minimal water production, and promising pressure data indicating the potential for large, productive reservoirs,” said Greg Robb, CEO of HEVI. “With five positive flow tests, HEVI remains committed to advancing the development of these discoveries, with further drilling and the installation of facilities expected in later in 2025.”

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

