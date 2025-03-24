Coherent Introduces Pluggable High Dynamic Range QSFP OTDR

SAXONBURG, PA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces its latest advancement in fiber network diagnostics: a high-performance embedded Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (eOTDR) in a QSFP package. With an industry-leading 30 dB dynamic range, it enables precise, repeatable OTDR traces for spans up to 150 km—all in a compact, pluggable form factor.

With rising bandwidth demands, real-time fiber-plant health monitoring is critical for data center interconnects and telecom networks. The eOTDR provides precise fiber span measurements, including absolute loss, reflection values, and industry-standard SOR span traces. Combined with optical channel monitors, it delivers unmatched visibility into channel and system performance, enabling real-time optimization and predictive maintenance using AI and machine learning.

As part of the modular embedded OTDR family from Coherent, this QSFP eOTDR features a CMIS-based interface with an optimized memory map, ensuring seamless integration into routers with minimal effort. This plug-and-play solution enhances network diagnostics while minimizing infrastructure disruptions.

As optical networks shift toward pluggable modules, the QSFP eOTDR enables in-service fiber health monitoring without additional infrastructure investment. Its pluggable format supports a scalable, "pay-as-you-grow" deployment model, allowing operators to expand efficiently while maintaining quality.

"Integrating an OTDR’s complex electrical processing and high-performance optics into a compact pluggable module was a major challenge," said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarthi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent. "This innovation delivers unparalleled flexibility and performance in fiber diagnostics."

Coherent continues to lead in embedded OTDR technology, with this QSFP addressing the needs of ultra-high-capacity fiber networks where real-time visibility and proactive maintenance are crucial. Alongside eOTDR, Coherent offers complementary fiber monitoring tools, including optical channel monitors, to provide a complete view of fiber health, maximize uptime, and optimize network performance.

Visit Coherent booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco, April 1-3 to learn more about the eOTDR and other fiber monitoring solutions.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact :

innovations@coherent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.