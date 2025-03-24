InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Convenient Umbrella Holder Attachment for Mobility Walkers

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Z. of Orchard Park, NY is the creator of the Walker Umbrella, an innovative attachment designed to support an umbrella in an upright position on mobility walkers. This simple, yet effective, invention ensures that users can safely maneuver their walkers with both hands while staying dry in the rain or remaining shaded from the sun.Walker Umbrella features a cylindrical holder that securely attaches to any type or style of walker, allowing users to insert and expand an umbrella with ease. The lightweight design ensures that mobility is not hindered while keeping the umbrella stable and secure. With this attachment, individuals who rely on walkers can confidently step outdoors without worrying about wet or uncomfortable conditions.The Walker Umbrella is ideal for individuals with limited mobility who want to maintain their freedom and continue daily activities regardless of the weather. By offering protection from rain and sun, this attachment enhances both safety and convenience, reduces the risk of falls, and offers a more comfortable outdoor experience.The global walking aids market, encompassing products like canes, crutches, and walkers, was valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2021, with an anticipated growth rate of 7.1% CAGR over the forecast period. Specifically focusing on elderly walkers, the market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030, reaching approximately USD 2.4 billion by 2030.With how large this market is valued, there is significant room for attachments that help improve walker functionality. The Walker Umbrella is a versatile, innovative, and incredibly helpful device for the millions of people utilizing walkers daily. This product would significantly benefit any manufacturer’s product line.Mary filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Walker Umbrella product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Walker Umbrella can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

