DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, March 24 (published March 24, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, March 26, join Scott Mackenthun, DNR area fisheries supervisor, as he talks about canoe angling in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Mackenthun will cover angling opportunities, fishing tips and tricks, and wilderness angling idiosyncrasies that can help people catch more fish.

Then, on Wednesday, April 2, hear about the transformative Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) investments that will help ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy a world-class recreation system, whatever outdoor experience they choose.

The historic, one-time Get Out MORE investments center on five key areas: enhancing fisheries and fishing infrastructure, enhancing access and welcoming new users to public lands and outdoor recreation facilities, modernizing boating access, restoring streams and modernizing water-related infrastructure to support outdoor recreation, and modernizing camping and related infrastructure.

In the webinar, hear about some specific aspects of these investments. Join Jim Levitt, shore fishing program coordinator, and Dion Turgeon, wildlife program coordinator, as they show how these investments have been put to work helping Minnesotans with disabilities access the outdoors. They’ll also share upcoming projects funded by Get Out MORE.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.