Evan Rutchik Appointed Viamedia President & CSO to Lead Strategic Growth Post-Acquisition

Joining Viamedia marks an exciting new chapter for LocalFactor” — Evan Rutchik

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viamedia, the nation's largest independent advertising rep firm for both digital and linear TV, today announced a strategic acquisition of LocalFactor, a data-driven digital advertising company based in Westport, Connecticut. This transformative move positions Evan Rutchik —founder and CEO of LocalFactor—as the new President & Chief Strategy Officer of Viamedia.In his new role, Evan Rutchik will spearhead Viamedia’s long-term vision while continuing to oversee LocalFactor’s operations. Reporting directly to CEO David Solomon and joining Viamedia’s board, Rutchik brings decades of digital advertising experience and will be instrumental in integrating LocalFactor’s innovative technology into Viamedia’s nationwide infrastructure.“Rutchik has built LocalFactor into a leader in omnichannel programmatic advertising,” said Solomon. “His deep understanding of locally optimized, data-driven campaigns makes him the ideal executive to guide Viamedia’s continued growth across linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms.”The acquisition merges Viamedia’s expansive video ad infrastructure with LocalFactor’s advanced digital targeting, enabling brands and agencies to execute scalable, privacy-compliant campaigns with greater precision and efficiency. With Evan Rutchik at the strategic helm, the combined entity will unlock new monetization opportunities and connect premium inventory with national brands across 75 DMAs.“Joining Viamedia marks an exciting new chapter for LocalFactor,” said Rutchik, who founded LocalFactor in 2021. “Together, we’re building a full-spectrum, omnichannel advertising ecosystem—combining Viamedia’s exclusive supply with LocalFactor’s programmatic and audience capabilities to deliver measurable, high-impact results.”At the core of LocalFactor’s offering—developed under Evan’s leadership—is the proprietary Geo-Graph™ technology, which allows advertisers to target geographic micro-localities without relying on cookies or traditional device graphs. This scalable, privacy-first tool integrates seamlessly with Attention+ Studio, which enhances and repurposes existing brand video assets for cross-platform activation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.