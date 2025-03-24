MiLi MiTag Duo - The World’s First Apple and Google Licensed Bluetooth Tracker in One Device

Shenzhen, China, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiLi, a leader in smart accessories with over 20 years of innovation, is redefining Bluetooth tracking with MiTag Duo—the first tracker officially licensed by both Apple and Google in one single device. MiLi has forged partnerships with over 100 airlines and holds more than 100 patents, blending cutting edge design with real world functionality. Unlike trackers tied to a single platform, MiTag Duo seamlessly connects to the Apple Find My or Google Find My Device app right out of the box—giving users true cross-platform freedom. This pioneering device reflects MiLi’s commitment to reliability, user-focused solutions, and making everyday life easier.





A First in the Industry

Until now, the Apple AirTag worked exclusively with iPhones, while other brands offered android airtag alternatives that catered to Android users. No single item finder has ever supported both platforms in one device.

MiTag shatters this industry barrier. Whether you’re an iPhone or Android user, you can pair MiTag with the network of your choice, making it the most versatile and user-friendly item finder on the market. This first-of-its-kind device isn’t just convenient—it’s a milestone in device finding technology, giving users unprecedented flexibility. Because MiTag is officially licensed by both Apple and Google, it stands out as the most reliable and durable item finder you can trust with no third-party apps or subscriptions required.

“This is a game-changer for the Bluetooth tag market,” said Harry Zhu, CEO at MiLi. “For the first time, users don’t have to worry about which system their device supports. MiTag works with both Apple and Google’s Find My networks, offering a simple, seamless experience for everyone.”





How MiTag Duo Works

MiTag Duo is all about harnessing the vast networks of either Apple or Google for seamless and extensive tracking—anywhere you go. Once you pair MiTag with the Apple Find My or Google Find My Device app, it taps into each platform’s massive global user base, ensuring more frequent and accurate location updates. The busier the area—say, if you’re traveling to Tokyo or New York—the more Apple or Google devices there are to help relay your MiTag’s location. In short, the size of these ecosystems gives MiTag a major advantage over trackers confined to smaller, proprietary networks.

Setting up MiTag is quick and straightforward:

1. Make sure Bluetooth is enabled on your phone or tablet.

2. Open the Google Find My Device app (for Android) or the Apple Find My app (for iOS).

3. Follow the on-screen instructions to pair.

After you’re connected, you can rename your MiTag, share its location with friends and family, and even trigger a sound to locate it—just like an AirTag. If you ever switch from iOS to Android or vice versa, you can simply disconnect your MiTag and pair it again with your new device.

Apple Users: Link MiTag to the Apple Find My app and take advantage of the same secure, wide-ranging network that supports AirTags and every Apple device.

Link MiTag to the Apple Find My app and take advantage of the same secure, wide-ranging network that supports AirTags and every Apple device. Android Users: Connect MiTag to the Google Find My Device and enjoy reliable, real-time location tracking across the full scope of Google’s ecosystem.

By tapping into these expansive global networks, MiTag ensures you’ll have the best chance of recovering lost items, no matter where your travels take you.





Why MiTag Duo Stands Out

The First of Its Kind

No other Bluetooth tag simultaneously supports the Apple Find My and Google Find My Device app in a single device. That means you’re free to use whichever ecosystem you prefer—without having to switch the device when you switch phones. MiTag Duo is truly a pioneer in delivering cross-platform compatibility, setting it apart from traditional single-ecosystem solutions like AirTag or Android-exclusive alternatives.

No Extra Apps Required

MiTag Duo eliminates the frustration of juggling yet another app on your phone. Because it natively integrates with Apple’s and Google’s existing networks, you can immediately start using it with your platform’s built-in app. No monthly subscriptions or sign-up fees— very straightforward through the apps you already use and trust.

Secure and Private

MiTag Duo leverages the same end-to-end encryption technologies that protect Apple’s and Google’s networks, ensuring your personal data stays guarded at every step. Whether you’re locating your wallet across town or your luggage halfway around the globe, you can do so confidently, knowing your location information remains private and secure.

Compact and Durable

Designed to stand up to daily wear and tear, MiTag Duo has a water-resistant shell and fits easily on your keys, in your wallet, or clipped to a suitcase handle. It’s made to endure the rough-and-tumble of everyday life—so you can count on it whenever and wherever you need it.





Availability

The Future of Finding Your Belongings Starts with MiTag

With MiTag, MiLi has redefined what’s possible in the world of Bluetooth trackers. For the first time, users have the power to choose between Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find My Device—without extra subscription costs, extra apps, or platform restrictions. Whether you're an iPhone or Android user, MiTag delivers a seamless, secure, and reliable experience in a compact, easy-to-use device.

As the first and only Apple and Google licensed tag, MiTag isn't just another Bluetooth tracker—it’s a game-changer in personal security and convenience. Say goodbye to compatibility concerns and hello to a smarter way to find your belongings.

