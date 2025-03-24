Submit Release
Acutus Medical Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (OTC: AFIB) today reported results for the full year of 2024.

Recent Highlights:

  • 2024 Revenue from Continuing Operations of $20.2 million grew 181% year-over-year, from $7.2 million last year.
  • Operating loss for continuing operations was $0.1 million, compared to 11.7 million last year.
  • Recorded $10.8 million in gain on sale of business, an increase of 19% compared to last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $14.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results
Revenue from Continuing Operations was $20.2 million for 2024, an increase of 181% compared to $7.2 million in 2023.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis for continuing operations was 5% for 2024 compared to negative 44% for 2023. The improvement was driven by higher production volumes related to left-heart access manufacturing and reduced manufacturing overhead expenses.

Operating expenses for continuing operations on a GAAP basis was $1.1 million for 2024 compared to Operating expenses of $8.6 million last year. The decrease in operating expenses from reduced discretionary spend under this new business model.

Net loss on continuing operations on a GAAP basis was $4.6 million for 2024 and net loss per share was $0.16 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.8 million, compared to a net loss of $11.9 million and a net loss per share of $0.4 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 29.1 million for last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $14.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Loss on Discontinued Operations
Loss on discontinued operations was $5.0 million for 2024, compared to $69.7 million last year.

Outlook
Due to the announced plan to realign resources to support the left-heart access distribution business and exit from the electrophysiology mapping and ablation businesses, the Company will no longer provide financial guidance.    

About Acutus
Acutus is focused on the production of left-heart access products under its distribution agreement with Medtronic, Inc. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words 'believe", "estimate", "project", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, successful completion of the Company’s restructuring plan, continued acceptance of the Company’s left-heart access products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of Medtronic to purchase the Company’s left-heart access products and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States and globally including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the Company’s ability to maintain its listing on Nasdaq, and other risks discussed in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:  
Chad Hollister  
Acutus Medical, Inc.  
investors@acutus.com  


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,019     $ 19,170  
Marketable securities, short-term         3,233  
Restricted cash, short-term         7,030  
Accounts receivable   7,878       11,353  
Inventory   1,790       4,278  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   641       678  
Current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3)   1,250       510  
Total current assets   25,578       46,252  
       
Property and equipment, net   517       825  
Right-of-use assets, net   2,459       3,189  
Other assets   94       94  
Non-current assets of discontinued operations (Note 3)         3,600  
Total assets $ 28,648     $ 53,960  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable   1,276       2,761  
Accrued liabilities   3,006       2,887  
Operating lease liabilities, short-term   957       718  
Long-term debt, current portion   7,005       1,864  
Warrant liability   194       409  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 3)         10,303  
Total current liabilities   12,438       18,942  
       
Operating lease liabilities, long-term   2,238       3,243  
Long-term debt   25,564       32,654  
Total liabilities   40,240       54,839  
       
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)      
       
Stockholders' (deficit) equity      
       
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 6,666 shares of the preferred stock, designated as Series A Common Equivalent Preferred Stock, are issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively          
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 260,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 29,912,305 and 29,313,667 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively   30       29  
Additional paid-in capital   598,670       599,935  
Accumulated deficit   (609,524 )     (599,977 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (768 )     (866 )
Total stockholders' deficit   (11,592 )     (879 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 28,648     $ 53,960  
               


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
 
  Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2024
   2023
Revenue $ 20,157     $ 7,164  
Cost of products sold   19,144       10,301  
Gross profit (loss)   1,013       (3,137 )
       
Operating expenses (income):      
Research and development         3,482  
Selling, general and administrative   10,436       14,066  
Restructuring   1,448        
Change in fair value of contingent consideration         123  
Gain on sale of business   (10,814 )     (9,080 )
Total operating expenses   1,070       8,591  
Loss from operations   (57 )     (11,728 )
       
Other income (expense):      
Change in fair value of warrant liability   215       2,937  
Interest income   763       2,588  
Interest expense   (5,758 )     (5,655 )
Other revenue   301        
Total other expense, net   (4,479 )     (130 )
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes   (4,536 )     (11,858 )
Income tax (benefit) expense         63  
Net loss from continuing operations   (4,536 )     (11,921 )
Discontinued operations:      
Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes   (4,999 )     (69,530 )
Income tax expense - discontinued operations   12       212  
Loss from discontinued operations   (5,011 )     (69,742 )
Net loss $ (9,547 )   $ (81,663 )
       
Other comprehensive income (loss):      
Unrealized gain on marketable securities         7  
Foreign currency translation adjustment   98       (4 )
Comprehensive loss $ (9,449 )   $ (81,660 )
       
Net loss per share, basic and diluted:      
Loss from continuing operations $ (0.15 )   $ (0.41 )
Loss from discontinued operations $ (0.17 )   $ (2.40 )
Net loss per common share, basic $ (0.32 )   $ (2.81 )
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   29,768,208       29,095,294  
 


Acutus Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
   
(in thousands) 2024
   2023
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (9,547 )   $ (81,663 )
Less: Loss on discontinued operations   5,011       69,742  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation expense   297       191  
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense   459       3,032  
Accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net   (28 )     (1,428 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   931       571  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets   730       683  
Gain on sale of business, net   (10,814 )     (9,080 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability   (215 )     (2,937 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration         123  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (4,048 )     (1,074 )
Inventory   2,488       (2,484 )
Employer retention credit receivable         4,703  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   48       656  
Accounts payable   (1,485 )     288  
Accrued liabilities   (246 )     (700 )
Operating lease liabilities   (766 )     (461 )
Other long-term liabilities         (12 )
Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations   (17,185 )     (19,850 )
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations   (14,475 )     (43,268 )
Net cash used in operating activities   (31,660 )     (63,118 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Proceeds from sale of business   18,672       17,000  
Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities         (39,765 )
Sales of available-for-sale marketable securities   500       750  
Maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities   2,750       82,000  
Purchases of property and equipment   (112 )     (219 )
Net cash provided by investing activities - continuing operations   21,810       59,766  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations   339       (1,211 )
Net cash provided by investing activities   22,149       58,555  
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repayment of debt   (2,625 )      
Payment of debt issuance costs         (490 )
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options         4  
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan         25  
Payment of contingent consideration         (1,923 )
Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations   (2,850 )     (2,384 )
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations   (41 )     (280 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,891 )     (2,664 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   221       2,079  
       
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (12,181 )     (5,148 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period   26,200       31,348  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period $ 14,019     $ 26,200  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for interest $ 4,544     $ 5,012  
       
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:      
Changes between assets and liabilities in discontinued operations $     $ 5,445  
Accounts receivable from sale of business $ 1,838     $ 9,360  
Change in unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities $     $ (7 )

