Marex Group plc Provides Details for Upcoming Investor Day on April 2, 2025

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex’), the diversified global financial services platform, provides details for its upcoming Investor Day being held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on April 2, 2025.

The event will feature presentations from Marex’s business heads, providing a comprehensive review of Marex’s operations and growth initiatives, reiterating the strategy stated at IPO, as well as a question and answer session with senior leadership including Ian Lowitt, CEO, Rob Irvin, CFO and Paolo Tonucci, Chief Strategist and CEO Capital Markets.

What: Marex Group plc Investor Day 2025

When: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

9:30am – 2:00pm EST

Where: Nasdaq Marketsite, New York, New York

Due to limited capacity, the event will be invitation only, but a live stream of the event will be available via webcast. Interested parties can access the webcast through the ‘News & Events’ section of the Marex investor website at ir.marex.com .

About Marex Group:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. Headquartered in London with more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,300 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Enquiries please contact:

Marex

Nicola Ratchford / Robert Coates

+44 (0) 7786548889 / +44 7880 486329 | nratchford@marex.com / rcoates@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 (919) 609-9423 / +44 (0) 7776 111 222 | marex@fticonsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

