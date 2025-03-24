A First From CloudOffix: The New Era in AI Transformation Begins with AI Builder

CloudOffix AI Builder

CloudOffix unveils AI Builder: Create custom AI assistants or Autonomous AI Agents for every business process. A new era in AI-powered transformation begins.

Our goal is to embed AI into the digital DNA of companies, delivering efficiency, speed, and reliability across all processes.” — Gokhan Erdogdu, CEO of CloudOffix

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudOffix, a pioneer in digital transformation for the business world, has taken a groundbreaking step in the field of artificial intelligence by announcing its AI Builder technology. Developed by CloudOffix, the low-code-based AI Builder allows businesses to create AI assistants and autonomous task managers tailored to each of their unique processes.Thanks to this innovation, businesses can now build customizable AI solutions that can be integrated into every process—from sales to human resources, customer support to project management. AI Builder eliminates the need for using separate AI tools for different processes, offering companies both operational efficiency and cost advantages.With this pioneering move, CloudOffix is redefining the role of artificial intelligence in the business world and empowering every organization to build its own AI ecosystem.In today’s business world, digitalization alone is no longer enough to ensure efficiency, speed, and agility. Systems that bring together different tools in a seemingly integrated but still fragmented structure fall short of delivering true AI performance. Data silos, disconnected systems, and independently operating digital tools limit the full potential of artificial intelligence.For AI to work effectively and sustainably, the right digital infrastructure is essential. This is only possible through a system that is natively integrated and free from data silos. CloudOffix provides the most comprehensive solution to this need, enabling companies to achieve true transformation with AI.With its inherently consolidated structure, CloudOffix offers complete data integrity across business processes, high operational efficiency, and significant cost advantages. By uniting all business units under a single digital ecosystem, CloudOffix creates the most ideal environment for AI to function at its full potential.Built on top of this consolidated structure, CloudOffix’s Low-Code AI Builder enables businesses to create customizable and functional AI solutions for each of their processes. With AI Assistants and Autonomous AI Agents developed specifically for individual workflows, workforce efficiency and the concept of speed at work are being completely redefined.For companies aiming to meet today’s rapidly changing business needs, traditional AI projects either require extensive technical expertise or fail to adapt to sector-specific and organizational demands. CloudOffix bridges this gap by reducing dependence on technical knowledge and making it easy for every company to develop its own AI applications.This is precisely where the concept of Business AI comes into play. Business AI is not just an abstract system driven by algorithms; it is a tangible and reliable component embedded directly into business processes, supporting decision-making mechanisms and operating with real-time data. The Business AI approach leaves no room for hallucinations or inaccurate interpretations—it is entirely based on existing business data, delivering verifiable, traceable, and company-specific outputs.CloudOffix’s Low-Code AI Builder, equipped with advanced customization and adaptation capabilities, enables the rapid creation and implementation of AI solutions tailored to every industry and business. It elevates the role of AI beyond ordinary applications, transforming it into a Business AI approach. As a result, AI becomes not just an analytical tool but the most reliable and strategic business component.Combining speed, flexibility, and deep customization power, the Low-Code AI Builder allows companies to position AI not merely as a technological tool but as a strategic growth engine. By making AI accessible to every employee and applicable to every process, it redefines the boundaries of the workforce and provides businesses with a brand-new perspective on efficiency.Smart Touch for Every Process: AI Assistants Embedded at the Heart of Your BusinessAI Assistants stand out as powerful tools designed to reduce employee workload and accelerate business processes. These assistants communicate with users through Conversational AI technology, enabling tasks to be completed faster and more efficiently. CloudOffix’s AI-powered tools help employees shift their focus toward more strategic work, enhancing overall productivity and business impact.CloudOffix Low-Code AI Builder provides businesses with powerful AI support through AI Assistants tailored to each specific business process. From human resources to sales and marketing, from customer relations to project management, every department can accelerate and optimize its workflows with the help of these intelligent assistants.AI Assistants go far beyond traditional Q&A systems. They can be customized for each business and process, responding when needed and taking direct action when appropriate. They also follow the organization’s authorization hierarchy—ensuring that the right information is shown to the right person—enabling secure, accurate, and controlled AI communication.Another solution offered by CloudOffix is Cloudia, the system’s core AI Assistant. Designed to help users quickly adapt to the AI experience, Cloudia comes with pre-configured topics and works with company-wide accessible data. It can instantly respond to everyday questions like “How many contacts do I have?”, “Do I have any meetings today?”, or “Which tasks are overdue?”, making users' lives easier and saving valuable time.Speed, Consistency, and Near-Zero Errors in Operations with Autonomous Task ManagersAutonomous Task Managers, created with CloudOffix Low-Code AI Builder, significantly enhance the speed of operational processes that can be executed autonomously within an organization. Powered entirely by AI, these systems draw insights from company data to make decisions without human intervention—they can initiate processes, monitor progress, and complete tasks independently.This structure goes far beyond traditional automation. It doesn’t just trigger tasks; it manages decision-making, scheduling, and execution steps all within itself. For example, a sales team member can automatically receive a fully prepared sales report via email at the end of each month—without lifting a finger. Everything is handled autonomously, ensuring faster operations, greater consistency, and almost no room for error.Thanks to this, business processes gain both speed and maximum efficiency while eliminating the risk of human error. Autonomous Task Managers take over repetitive operational steps with confidence, allowing employees to focus on more strategic and creative tasks.With these solutions, CloudOffix isn’t just transforming processes—it’s transforming the very way work gets done. Through a self-governing structure where AI plays an active role and operates in real-time, businesses take a powerful leap forward on their journey toward sustainable digital transformation.CloudOffix CEO Gokhan Erdogdu emphasized that the Low-Code AI Builder is more than just a technology solution—it’s the foundation for realizing the Business AI approach. In his statement, Erdogdu said: "With Low-Code AI Builder, which is part of the CloudOffix platform, we are not only bringing a technological innovation to the industry but also introducing a whole new Business AI vision. Our goal is to embed AI into the digital DNA of companies, delivering efficiency, speed, and reliability across all processes. With this technology, we help businesses achieve operational excellence and gain a true competitive edge.”About CloudOffixCloudOffix is the world’s first and only low-code Total Experience platform, seamlessly uniting customer experience, employee experience, user experience, and digital experience in one place. It meets the digitalization needs of modern businesses from a single platform.CloudOffix delivers fully integrated front-office solutions including Sales, Marketing, Help Desk, HR, E-commerce, CRM, and Project Management. This ensures data and digital ecosystem integrity, eliminating the need for multiple applications and replacing them with a unified, end-to-end manageable operation network.All data is consolidated in one central source and presented in a clear and holistic way. This goes beyond surface-level digitalization to enable true digital transformation. CloudOffix enhances the experience for both customers and employees by providing 360-degree visibility. It allows every process—whether customer- or employee-focused—to be managed end-to-end from a single platform.Thanks to its natively integrated Low-Code App Builder, organizations can build tailored solutions for their unique processes. In addition, the Low-Code AI Builder activates artificial intelligence securely and effectively, using the organization's own data.

