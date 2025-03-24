Radix Recognized in the 2025 Verdantix APM Buyers Guide for Shaping Asset-Intensive Industries with Operational Value

Report underscores Radix’s legacy of helping customers navigate challenges by reducing costs, streamlining operations, improving safety, and extending the life of critical assets

HOUSTON, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix, a global leader in Asset Performance Management (APM), has been recognized in the 2025 Verdantix APM Buyers Guide, highlighting its robust expertise in enhancing operational value for Asset-Intensive Industries. This recognition underscores Radix’s longstanding commitment to assisting clients in overcoming operational challenges through strategic cost reductions, streamlined operations, improved safety, and extending asset longevity.

Kiran Darmasseelane, Senior Analyst at Verdantix, said: “Industrial organizations are increasing spend on consulting services for industrial maintenance and operations over the next 12 months, with the Verdantix report expecting the IAM digital services market to reach $2.5 billion by 2025. Radix is seizing on this growing trend by leveraging strong partnerships with AVEVA and Cognite to deliver comprehensive APM and industrial data management services. With a proven track record in bespoke integrations, predictive models, digital twins, multi-site deployments, and navigating complex change management challenges, Radix helps firms in high-risk environments, such as pipelines, FPSOs, and power plants, reduce costs, improve asset integrity, enhance reliability, and achieve regulatory and decarbonization goals.”

The Verdantix report emphasizes Radix's extensive experience in delivering digital asset management solutions to high-risk industries, including pipelines, floating production storage and offloading (FPSOs) units, and power plants. Radix's capabilities have consistently enabled customers to enhance reliability, reduce operational costs, strengthen asset integrity, and meet stringent regulatory and sustainability objectives.

Alex Clausbruch, CEO of Radix North America, said: “APM for many of our customers is vital to their goals of achieving operational excellence. Here at Radix, we enjoy the unique challenges that we can solve for our customers. As a result, they continue to trust our work and come back for more services as we continue to help customers not just in North America, but globally. It is an honor to be mentioned with a stamp of approval by Verdantix. We look forward to helping other asset intensive companies scale.”

The Verdantix 2024 survey indicates that 84% of industrial firms intend to boost maintenance budgets, and 46% plan digital transformations for plant operations within the next year. This growing trend has led businesses to increasingly partner with industrial asset management (IAM) technology providers to modernize maintenance strategies effectively. Verdantix’s annual asset management report highlights 12 leading IAM implementation providers, offering valuable insights for executives addressing asset maintenance challenges and guiding them in forming successful asset management partnerships and strategies.

Flavio Guimaraes, Chief Practices & Alliances Officer, Radix, said: “As we continue to grow our portfolio at Radix, I am proud of our entire company and everything we have been building in the past 15 years, and we are also honored for being recognized by Verdantix. This auspicious acknowledgement shows the value of our expertise and the trust our customers have in Radix; highlighting our work in the market in Asset Performance Management.”

The full report is available online for Radix clients and corporate customers at www.radixeng.com.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions.

Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com .

