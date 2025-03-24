HII Tops 700 REMUS Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles Sold, Strengthening America’s Undersea Advantage

MCLEAN, Va., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII), America’s largest shipbuilder and all-domain technologies and solutions provider, has sold more than 700 REMUS uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to customers globally, delivering the undersea advantage and expanding HII’s lead as the world’s largest producer.

“HII’s investment in advanced undersea autonomy is yielding promising returns, most notably in demonstrating to our customers how this technology can be integrated to support their evolving and critical mission needs,” HII President and CEO Chris Kastner said. “From mine countermeasures to anti-submarine warfare, REMUS continues to safeguard strategic waterways and enhance maritime security for the U.S. and its allies. The platform’s longevity and adaptability reflect HII’s dedication to providing reliable, cutting-edge solutions for global partners.”

The REMUS UUV family delivers critical advantages across modern naval operations, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and electronic warfare. These autonomous systems can operate independently or teamed with crewed platforms — such as Virginia-class nuclear submarines — expanding operational reach while reducing detection risk and personnel exposure.

More than 700 REMUS UUVs have been sold in over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Notably, over 90% of the vehicles delivered in the past 23 years remain operational, demonstrating the platform’s durability and adaptability to evolving technologies.





HII is currently manufacturing small uncrewed undersea vehicles (SUUVs) for the U.S. Navy’s Lionfish System program. The contract, potentially growing to 200 vehicles over five years, is valued at more than $347 million. Based on the REMUS 300, the Lionfish System is a highly portable SUUV with open architecture, and modular payload options. In early 2022, REMUS 300 was the first Defense Innovation Unit competitive selection to transition to a program of record, selected as the U.S. Navy’s Lionfish next-generation SUUV.

Proven Performance in Global Operations

REMUS UUVs have been deployed in diverse operational environments, including mine clearance in the Persian Gulf, NATO exercises in the North Sea, and undersea surveillance in the Indo-Pacific. With advanced sonar and sensor technologies, these systems enhance situational awareness and provide naval forces with a tactical edge in contested environments.

As undersea threats evolve, HII remains committed to delivering next-generation autonomous solutions that strengthen operational effectiveness and sustain maritime dominance. The more than 700 REMUS vehicles sold reinforces HII’s leadership in uncrewed systems and its role as a trusted partner in naval innovation.

Uncrewed Systems Enhancing Naval Operations

In mine countermeasures missions, REMUS is instrumental in ensuring safe passage for naval and commercial vessels. The U.S. Navy has deployed REMUS in strategic waterways, including the Persian Gulf, the Baltic and Black Seas, while NATO allies have used the platform in joint exercises across the Mediterranean, the North Sea, and above the Arctic Circle.

Additionally, Uncrewed Systems state of the art production facility in Pocasset, Massachusetts utilizes modular and scalable manufacturing methods that will support an increased demand of multiple product lines. From the 300m SUUV to the 600m newly developed REMUS 620, both next generation modular UUVs were designed with ease of maintenance and payload swapping depending on the mission set.

As global undersea challenges intensify, REMUS continues to be a force multiplier — enhancing endurance, improving operational effectiveness, and maintaining dominance in the underwater battlespace. These uncrewed systems represent a pivotal shift in naval warfare, ensuring a technological advantage in future conflicts.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to uncrewed systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

