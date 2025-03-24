Lulich & Attorneys Named to The Fund 2024 President’s Circle

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys' Title Fund Services, Inc. (The Fund) proudly announces that Lulich & Attorneys has been named to the prestigious President’s Circle. This recognition is awarded to an elite group of top-performing Member firms based on policies remitted in 2024.

“We are honored to acknowledge Lulich & Attorneys for their outstanding achievement,” said Jeff Rogero, CEO of The Fund. “Their commitment to excellence and dedication to their clients exemplify the high standards we value at The Fund. We appreciate their loyalty and continued partnership.”

The Fund’s ability to support and serve 2,500 Member firms across Florida is made possible by the dedication of firms like Lulich & Attorneys. Their hard work and commitment contribute to the strength and success of the legal and real estate communities throughout the state.

About The Fund:

Backed by the financial strength and reliability of Old Republic Title, Attorneys' Title Fund Services, Inc. (The Fund) is dedicated to supporting real estate attorneys in their mission to protect the public. More than 4,000 Members across Florida trust The Fund for comprehensive residential and commercial title services, industry-leading legal education, and valuable practice-enhancing resources.

For more information, visit www.thefund.com.

About Lulich & Attorneys:

Lulich & Attorneys has been solving legal issues for the residents of Vero Beach & Sebastian for over 35 years. Their experienced team of estate and business attorneys, along with dedicated staff, provide unsurpassed legal services in a multitude of areas. Their reputation precedes them throughout the community as the go-to law office to solve serious and complex problems. Whether clients are faced with a complicated real estate transaction, need estate planning services, or have been injured, Lulich & Attorneys is here to provide representation. Clients appreciate their concierge level of legal service, and they strive to deliver customer service that is second to none.

