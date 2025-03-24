Recipient: APS BioGroup, Inc United States Issuing Office: United States

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

PO Box 25087

Denver, CO 80225



April 5, 2018

WARNING LETTER CLOSE-OUT

VIA UPS overnight

Mr. George Stagnitti, President & CEO

APS Biogroup, Inc.

2235 South Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85004-2909

Dear Mr. Stagnitti:

The Food and Drug Administration has completed an evaluation of APS Biogroup's corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter HAF4W(DEN)-17-10-WL dated July 6, 2017. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have addressed the violation(s) contained in this Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.

This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority. The Agency expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely,

/S/

LaTonya M. Mitchell

District Director, FDA Denver District

Program Division Director

Office of Human and Animal Foods - Division IV West