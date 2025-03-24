InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Complete Seasonal Decorating Solution for Any Holiday

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monya L. of Silver Springs, FL is the creator of the Holiday Tabletop Decoration, an all-in-one set of seasonal figurines and decorations designed to create fun and entertaining tabletop scenes for different holidays. Whether celebrating Christmas, Easter, or Halloween, this comprehensive decoration kit provides everything needed to set up a festive display without the hassle of purchasing individual decorations.Holiday Tabletop Decoration is thoughtfully designed to eliminate the frustration and expense of sourcing separate pieces for holiday decorating. With each kit featuring numerous figurines and decorative elements, users can effortlessly create visually stunning displays that capture the essence of each holiday. Holiday Tabletop Decoration provides a simple, yet creative way for families and individuals to celebrate seasonal traditions with beautifully crafted scenes tailored for each holiday.Each kit includes an assortment of decorations specific to a holiday:• Easter Kit: features a delightful springtime playground with a swing, seesaw, teeter-totter, bars, benches, trees, rabbits, chickadees, baskets, Easter eggs, and an Easter Bunny. The elements can be arranged on a 1/4" to 1/2" plastic base with designated spots for trees, benches, and other accessories, allowing for a customizable and interactive display.• Halloween Kit: transforms tabletops into a spooky scene with a graveyard setting, complete with sand, rocks, sticks, leaves, a collapsing archway, a haunted house with ghosts and skeletons, gravestones, a pile of bones, witches, pumpkins, and a cauldron.• Christmas Kit: captures the magic of the season with a charming winter village, including a church, three houses, a snowy hill, two lamp posts, a bench, Santa with a sack and sleigh, six reindeer, trees, and snowmen. A 1/4" plastic base accommodates artificial snow, ensuring a picturesque holiday setting.With Holiday Tabletop Decoration, setting up and taking down seasonal displays is effortless. Users can arrange and customize figurines to craft a unique scene, bringing joy and festive spirit into their homes. The kit provides a practical, space-saving, and cost-effective alternative to traditional decorating methods. The seasonal and holiday décor market is a multi-billion-dollar industry with Christmas decorations alone accounting for a significant share of the market, and consumers are constantly looking for new, convenient, reusable, and aesthetically pleasing decorations that simplify seasonal decorating. The Holiday Tabletop Decoration fits perfectly within this market and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.Monya filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Holiday Tabletop Decorations product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Holiday Tabletop Decorations can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

