Kitchen Guard Expands into San Francisco’s East Bay with New Franchise Owner Emilio Heredia

Emerging B2B Service Brand Comes Home to California with First Location

Launching our Kitchen Guard franchise is more than just a business venture; it's a passion project that brings my family together. We are excited to serve the vibrant and growing culinary scene.” — Emilio Heredia

SAN FRANCISO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitchen Guard, the premier provider of commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning services (KEC), announces today its expansion into San Francisco’s East Bay under the leadership of new franchise owner Emilio Heredia. Kitchen Guard’s journey began in California, with its roots firmly planted in San Diego. This milestone is especially significant as Kitchen Guard now brings its trusted full-service exhaust cleaning solutions to Northern California for the first time.

In just one year, the company has expanded from a single corporate store into a rapidly growing franchise network, reaching 57 locations by the end of February 2025. This growth not only highlights the increasing demand for top-tier commercial kitchen safety but also reinforces Kitchen Guard’s deep connection to its home state—protecting businesses across California with the highest standards in exhaust system maintenance.

Heredia brings a unique blend of personal passion and professional expertise to his new business venture. After a 28-year career in trading, he was driven by a desire to build something meaningful for himself and his family. Heredia, a dual citizen of Mexico, decided to leap into business ownership. Though he’s starting from scratch in the world of entrepreneurship, he was drawn to Kitchen Guard's established processes and strong support network—elements that will help him succeed and grow the business. His family will also be actively involved, making this a true family affair.

"Launching our Kitchen Guard franchise is more than just a business venture; it's a passion project that brings my family and me together,” said Heredia. “We are deeply rooted in the East Bay community, and we are excited to support and serve the vibrant and growing culinary scene. There's something truly special about combining the love for what you do with the joy of working alongside those you hold closest. We are committed to providing top-notch service and fostering a sense of community, and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

Kitchen Guard offers comprehensive cleaning services that deliver value and protection beyond compliance and with a level of professionalism uncommon in the industry. Unlike other providers, Kitchen Guard adheres to the highest standards set by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), ensuring that every commercial kitchen it serves is clean, safe from fire hazards and compliant to all local, state and federal regulations. This distinction is crucial for restaurant owners and kitchen operators seeking to protect their investments and maintain a secure environment for both employees and patrons.

With Heredia and family at the helm, restaurant owners and commercial kitchen facility managers can look forward to a new level of professionalism and safety in their operations.

For more information about Kitchen Guard San Francisco – East Bay and its services, please contact Emilio Heredia at 925.765.7686 or by email at eheredia@kitchenguard.com.

About Kitchen Guard

At Kitchen Guard, we are the premier provider of commercial hood and kitchen exhaust cleaning services. Our mission is to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety in kitchens across a variety of industries, including restaurants, hotels, educational institutions, and more. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, from hood cleaning and filter exchanges to green steam cleaning and repairs, all adhering to NFPA 96 standards. Our team of certified technicians is dedicated to delivering exceptional service around the clock, with 24/7 emergency support available. Trust Kitchen Guard to maintain your kitchen’s safety and cleanliness with our full-service approach and commitment to excellence.

