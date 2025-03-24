NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division joined elected officials and community leaders Friday to dedicate the 22nd Habitat for Humanity home sponsored by the shipyard since 2002.

Shipyard volunteers joined forces with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to build the house.

“Our shipbuilders happily trade one hard hat for another to volunteer their time and energy to build these homes after working their full-time jobs,” said Thomasina Wright, NNS vice president of fleet support programs, who spoke on behalf of the shipyard team. “Being a Newport News shipbuilder means you take pride in building our Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines. It also means you take pride in building our communities.”

Wright recognized the family of the late Jim Cochran in attendance at the ceremony. Cochran, a retired shipbuilder who dedicated more than 40 years to the shipyard, was a longtime Habitat for Humanity volunteer. NNS dedicated the build of the home in his memory.

The three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home is located in the Southeast community of Newport News on land donated by the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-dedicates-22nd-habitat-for-humanity-home-sponsored-by-newport-news-shipbuilding/.

“It is exciting to see a house come to life and celebrate the family who will make it a home,” said Shauntrice Williams, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. “Through the unwavering support of Newport News Shipbuilding, this partnership continues to change lives right here in our community.”

The homebuyer, Chaneka, will purchase the home from Habitat with a 30-year, no-interest mortgage, which illustrates Habitat’s objective to give families a “hand up” rather than a “hand out.” The payments will cycle back into the community so more homes can be built for qualifying families.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is a non-profit organization serving the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg and the counties of Charles City, James City, New Kent and York. For more information, visit www.HabitatPGW.org.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8664d4b0-1906-4d83-a1ef-e31c83e69a12

NNS Habitat For Humanity 2025 HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division joined elected officials and community leaders Friday to dedicate the 22nd Habitat for Humanity home sponsored by the shipyard since 2002. Shipyard volunteers joined forces with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to build the house (Photo by Ashley Cowan/HII).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.