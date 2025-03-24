Submit Release
Office of the Attorney General Submits Testimony Supporting Shield Law Reforms

Attorney General William Tong

03/24/2025

(Hartford, CT) -- The Office of the Attorney General's Special Co-Counsel for Reproductive Rights today submitted testimony in support of legislation to reform Connecticut’s reproductive rights “shield law” to further protect providers and patients of reproductive and gender-affirming health care in Connecticut.

The reforms would enhance protections for assisted reproduction and telehealth, ensure gender-affirming care is protected in the same way as reproductive health care, and would strengthen protections for sensitive health data.

In 2022, Connecticut, led by the Judiciary Committee, was the first state in the nation to pass a reproductive rights “shield law” in anticipation of the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned decades of precedent holding that the United States Constitution protects individuals’ rights to control their own bodies, including the choice to have an abortion. Public Act 22-19 shields individuals from being subjected to litigation for providing or receiving reproductive and gender-affirming health care services that are lawful in Connecticut. These protections are essential for individuals seeking the medical care they need without fear of intimidation or legal liability. Both H.B. 7135 and S.B. 1530 make important changes to Connecticut’s shield law by shoring up existing protections, consolidating duplicative statutes, and consistently protecting the provision of gender-affirming care.

Click for the full testimony, submitted in support of both H.B. 7135 and S.B. 1530.

