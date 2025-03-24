Press Releases

03/24/2025

Attorney General Tong Issues Consumer Alert Regarding 23andMe Bankruptcy

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today issued a consumer alert regarding 23andMe’s recent bankruptcy filing. 23andMe is a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company that collects and analyzes the most sensitive and irreplaceable information about individuals, their genetic code.

The Office of the Attorney General has been monitoring the company as part of the investigation into a data breach at 23andMe discovered in October 2023 that led to the exposure of the personal information of nearly seven million Americans.

“23andMe collected incredibly sensitive genetic data from millions of Americans, and their inability to protect that data irreparably harmed their business. Regardless of this bankruptcy filing, they need to honor their promises to protect consumer privacy and the security of the data they maintain. Consumers may also wish to proactively protect their own data, including deleting their genetic data, requesting the destruction of their test sample, and revoking authorization for 23andMe to share access with third-party researchers. We are watching this bankruptcy filing closely and expect to be actively engaged to ensure sensitive records are protected and 23andMe is held accountable,” said Attorney General Tong.

This past Sunday, March 23rd, 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a press release, 23andMe stated that despite the bankruptcy, “The Company intends to continue operating its business in the ordinary course throughout the sale process. There are no changes to the way the Company stores, manages, or protects customer data…”

In light these developments, Attorney General Tong would like to remind Connecticut residents of their rights under the Connecticut Data Privacy Act (CTDPA), particularly the right to delete personal information and the right to revoke consent for the processing of personal data.

Consumers can delete their 23andMe account and personal information with the following steps:

To Delete Genetic Data from 23andMe

1. Log into your 23andMe account on their website.

2. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile.

3. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page.

4. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data”

5. Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding.

6. Scroll to the “Delete Data” section.

7. Click “Permanently Delete Data.”

8. Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

To Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample



If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under “Preferences.”

To Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used for Research

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under “Research and Product Consents.”

Under the CTDPA, Connecticut consumers have the right to access, obtain, correct, and delete personal data collected about them under certain circumstances. Consumers have the right to opt out of the sale of their data, and to opt out of the processing of personal data for the purposes of targeted advertising or automated decision-making. The CTDPA also gives consumers the right to revoke consent that has been previously granted for the processing of their personal information.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov