Talking Rain and K9s For Warriors unleash co-branded Sparkling Ice six-packs

PRESTON, Wash., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Sparkling Ice®, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, reconfirmed its commitment to “saving lives at both ends of the leash” with the release of six-packs co-branded with the company’s nonprofit partner, K9s For Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of trained service dogs for military veterans with invisible wounds.

The new co-branded Sparkling Ice six-pack displays the K9s For Warriors logo, and all promotional materials prominently feature Rocky, a shelter dog-turned service dog who was trained by K9s For Warriors. In 2024, Sparkling Ice sponsored Rocky’s “presidential campaign” as he travelled across the country, even visiting Washington D.C. to raise awareness of veterans’ needs and the important role that service dogs play as lifesaving companions.

This year, the brand is reinforcing its support as a K9s For Warriors national partner while responding to consumers’ desire for a convenient grab-and-go pack of Sparkling Ice.

“At Talking Rain, we believe in living life in full flavor,” said Talking Rain CEO Ken Sylvia. “For us, life in full flavor means supporting both physical and mental health, which is why we’re so thrilled to team up with K9s For Warriors on the launch of our new six-pack format. Everyone deserves a second chance to get a new leash on life, and we hope many Sparkling Ice fans will join us in supporting this important mission by making donations of their own to K9s For Warriors.”

Created in response to the consumer need for a mid-size pack between single serve and the 12-bottle variety pack, the new six-pack options give Sparkling Ice flavor fans a convenient, portable way to enjoy more of their favorite Sparkling Ice flavors anytime, anywhere. Current six-pack flavors include Orange Mango, Black Raspberry, and Classic Lemonade.

Starting this month, the co-branded six-packs will be available in national retail stores and on Amazon. In-store displays will include a QR code linked to a K9s For Warriors funding page, so that consumers can learn more about the organization and support its mission.

“All of us at K9s For Warriors are deeply grateful to Talking Rain for their unwavering support of our mission of saving rescue dogs so they can, in turn, save our veterans,” said Daniel Bean, CEO of K9s For Warriors. “Talking Rain’s generosity directly enables us to rescue, train, and pair 17 service dogs with veterans in need – that’s 34 lives forever changed. K9s For Warriors is excited to see these co-branded Sparkling Ice six-packs stocked in stores nationwide, helping to spread awareness about the lifesaving impact service dogs have on veterans with PTSD and other invisible wounds.”

Prior to a study done last year by the National Institutes of Health, little research had been done on the ability of service dogs to aid people suffering from mental health concerns. The study – which used K9s For Warriors service dogs – found that veterans paired with trained service dogs reported decreased severity of PTSD symptoms, as well as lower levels of anxiety and depression.

“I’m so incredibly grateful to Rocky’s most generous sponsor, Sparkling Ice, for making the pairing with Rocky possible and for partnering with the team at K9s For Warriors to promote the programs for my fellow veterans,” said Rocky’s Warrior, Mark. “Your lifesaving and life-giving sponsorship is something I think about every day. I fell in love with Rocky before I even met him… right along with everyone else along his campaign trail! Imagine my joy when I learned on Dog Day that the trainers paired him with me! It has been a whirlwind ever since and I cannot thank you enough! I will forever be thankful to everyone at Talking Rain who helped bring Rocky to me.”

As a family-owned company in Washington state that crafts full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, Talking Rain believes in sharing its success in support of healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. Along with K9s For Warriors, Talking Rain supports three other national nonprofits, including the American Cancer Society, Girls on the Run International and The Jed Foundation.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

For more information, please visit www.talkingrain.com.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation’s largest provider of trained Service Dogs to military Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With a majority of dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. This treatment method is backed by scientific research (from University of Arizona’s OHAIRE Lab) demonstrating Service Dogs’ ability to help mitigate their Veteran’s symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring their confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors remains committed to bringing widespread awareness to Veterans’ mental health and contributing to policy-level reform.

The organization’s operation facilities include: K9s For Warriors National Headquarters (Ponte Vedra, FL) Davis Family Mega Kennel (Ponte Vedra, FL) Petco Love K9 Center (San Antonio, Texas) and Warrior Ranch (Helotes, TX).

Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | X

Sparkling Ice & K9s For Warriors_500x300 Sparkling Ice®, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company, reconfirmed its commitment to "saving lives at both ends of the leash" with the release of six-packs co-branded with the company's nonprofit partner, K9s For Warriors, the nation's largest provider of trained service dogs for military veterans with invisible wounds.

