Dickey's Barbecue Launches First of Three Locations in Collaboration with Gaubert Oil’s Go-Bears Food Marts

New Partnership Marks Expansion into Strategic Convenience Store Locations, Bringing Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ to More Customers

Grand Coteau, Louisiana, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue, the legendary Texas barbecue chain known for its authentic “Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™,” is thrilled to announce its partnership with Gaubert Oil and its wholly owned subsidiary, Go-Bears Food Marts, to bring the unmistakable flavors of Texas barbecue to even more Louisiana communities. The first location in Grand Coteau is now open, with two additional locations to follow in 2025. This collaboration promises to enrich the local food scene and offer Louisiana residents a new place to enjoy genuine, slow-smoked barbecue that only Dickey’s can deliver.



“We are so excited to bring Dickey’s signature Texas barbecue to Louisiana in partnership with Gaubert Oil and Go-Bears,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This expansion marks a new chapter in our mission to deliver authentic Texas barbecue to more communities across the country. We know the Louisiana food scene is incredible, and we can’t wait to be part of it.”



The partnership, initially announced in late 2024, will introduce three Dickey’s locations throughout Louisiana, starting in Grand Coteau. The restaurant will offer a full menu of award-winning smoked meats, including the iconic brisket, pulled pork, ribs and chicken, paired with signature sides and hand-crafted barbecue sauces. Families and barbecue lovers alike will now have the opportunity to experience a taste of Texas in their own backyard.



“We are proud to team up with Dickey’s to bring this renowned Texas barbecue experience to our Go-Bears Food Marts,” said Grady Gaubert, CEO of Gaubert Oil. “Dickey’s dedication to quality and flavor aligns perfectly with the values of our Go-Bears locations and we are excited to offer our customers a new dining option that’s both delicious and memorable.”



The new locations will be a great addition to Go-Bears Food Marts, which are staples in the Louisiana community. With a focus on exceptional customer service, Gaubert Oil is confident that the partnership will be a hit with both loyal Go-Bears customers and new Dickey’s fans.



“We’re thrilled to continue expanding the Dickey’s brand and bringing our beloved barbecue to even more regions,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “This partnership with Gaubert Oil is a great opportunity to grow our presence in Louisiana and further our mission of providing high-quality, authentic Texas barbecue to people all over the country. We can’t wait to see the impact it has on this community.”



Dickey’s Barbecue is committed to offering a dining experience that brings people together. With a focus on providing quality, slow-smoked meats and a family-friendly atmosphere, the Grand Coteau location will be the first of many to offer local families a place to gather and enjoy a meal that is as rich in flavor as it is in tradition.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com

About Gaubert Oil

Founded in 1926, Gaubert Oil Company has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner in the petroleum and lubricant industry, delivering exceptional products and services to a wide array of industries in South Louisiana and beyond. Our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service continues to fuel our success and market reputation. For information about Gaubert Oil, visit www.gaubertoil.com for information about Go-Bears visit www.go-bears.com

