Contentstack Named a Leader in CMS Systems Evaluation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentstack , the headless CMS pioneer and category disruptor in digital experiences, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. March 2025 report, “The Forrester Wave™: Content Management Systems (CMS), Q1 2025.” The report evaluates 13 top CMS providers on 19 criteria for current offering and strategy. Contentstack is the only pure headless provider named as a Leader.

The report states that “Contentstack is a best fit for enterprises looking to balance features that matter to marketing and technology teams in an enterprise-grade solution that is composed of multiple software vendors, not a single vendor’s platform.”

"For us, this validates what we’ve always known: modern brands need powerful tools that give them the freedom to build digital experiences on their terms, without the constraints of monolithic suites,” said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. “That’s exactly why we built our headless CMS in the first place and evolved it into the platform it is today. We believe our ability to deliver what brands need is why we’re the only modern CMS recognized as a leader in the report today."

In 2024, Contentstack delivered premium capabilities to enable real-time personalization at scale, including a no-fail AI guarantee. According to the report, “Contentstack excels in integrating with third-party software solutions, making it easier to integrate a new CMS with a strong visual editor. Built-in features like audience analytics and the new personalization product can deliver digital experiences that impact business results and matter to end customers.”

Contentstack earned the highest possible scores in the criteria of:

Digital experience aggregation and preview

Audience analytics

Experience experimentation and personalization

Backend extensibility – APIs and connectors

Innovation



According to the report, one customer stated, “[Contentstack] seem[s] to have their finger on the pulse of what customers need next, including their recent acquisition of a CDP company.”

Earlier this year, Contentstack acquired Lytics, pioneer of the real-time customer data platform (CDP). Unifying content and data led to the launch of Contentstack EDGE , the world’s first adaptive digital experience platform built for the AI era.

"We're in an AI-first world, and brands need to leave the old ways of marketing behind or face irrelevance," said Gurdeep Dhillon, Chief Marketing Officer at Contentstack. "At Contentstack, we help brands master this shift every day with a headless CMS built for the future of digital. We're excited to see the market recognize our commitment to our customers and our track record of innovation."

Read the full report HERE .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

