Public comment period for Perkins V state plan opens March 24

Starting March 24, the Iowa Department of Education will collect public comment on the Iowa Perkins V State Plan. The public comment period will remain open for 30 days until April 24, and two public hearings are scheduled with in-person and virtual participation options.

The Strengthening Career and Technical Education (CTE) for the 21st Century Act, also known as Perkins V, is the largest federal funding source for secondary and postsecondary CTE programs. Perkins V provides approximately $14.5 million annually in federal funding to Iowa. A four-year full state plan will be developed for federal FY25 to FY28 or academic years 2025-26 to 2028-29, encompassing all administrative and financial activities under the act.

Both public hearings will be held at the Grimes State Office Building, Room B100, 400 East 14th Street, Des Moines. Individuals can attend public hearings virtually or via Zoom. Iowans interested in participating in a public hearing may attend one of the following scheduled dates:

● March 25 - 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

● April 1 - 9-11 a.m. | Zoom

Feedback can also be submitted by email to cte@iowa.gov or via USPS mail to the Iowa Department of Education, Bureau of Career and Technical Education and Postsecondary Readiness, 400 E. 14th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319.

The Iowa Department of Education will review all public comments for possible revisions to the proposed Perkins V Iowa State plan. The final Iowa Perkins V State Plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Education.

Additional information on Perkins V can be found on the following webpages:

● Perkins V Legislation

● Perkins V Collaborative Resource Network

● Iowa State Profiles