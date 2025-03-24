DNB Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Dun & Bradstreet to Clearlake Capital

MONSEY, N.Y., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB) (“DNB”) to Clearlake Capital for $9.15 per share in cash.

Notably, as detailed below, the sale price is below the price target for DNB of at least seven Wall Street analysts (source: TipRanks).

Additionally, the sale price is well below DNB’ 52-week high of $12.95 per share, and thus the deal appears highly opportunistic.

If you remain a DNB shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/dun-bradstreet-holdings/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

Faiza Alwy of Deutsche Bank ($17.00 per share target)

Surinder Thind of Jefferies ($15.00 per share target)

Kyle Peterson of Needham ($14.00 per share target)

Ashish Sabadra of RBC Capital ($12.00 per share target)

George Tong of Goldman Sachs ($11.00 per share target)

Manav Patnaik of Barclays ($11.00 per share target)

Andrew Steinerman of J.P. Morgan ($10.00 per share target)



(source: TipRanks)

“We are investigating whether the DNB Board of Directors acted in the best interests of DNB shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to DNB shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

