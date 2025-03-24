INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (“Sana” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SANA). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Sana’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Sana was at significant risk of having insufficient funds to maintain its current operations and advance one or more of its product candidates; (ii) SC291 in oncology, SC379, and SG299 were less promising than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) in order to preserve cash and advance its more promising product candidates, Sana was likely to decrease funding for and/or discontinue SC291 in oncology, SC379, and SG299, as well as significantly reduce its headcount; and (iv) accordingly, Defendants overstated Sana’s financial capacity to maintain its current operations and advance its existing product candidates.

If you bought shares of Sana between March 17, 2023 and November 4, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/sana-biotechnology/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 20, 2025.

