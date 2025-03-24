Coinchange Introduces API for Fintechs and Exchanges to Enable Passive Crypto Income

Dubai, UAE, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinchange has introduced its Earn API , enabling FinTech and crypto exchanges to offer passive income opportunities to their users through decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies. The API provides returns of 8% on Bitcoin (BTC), 8% on Ethereum (ETH), and 7.6% on stablecoins like USDC and USDT.

The infrastructure is designed in a way that makes Coinchange’s services unaffected by market fluctuations. All that is needed from investors is to sign up and invest – the platform handles everything else.

Crypto Yield Solution Offered by Coinchange

In 2023, the company raised $10 million to scale its API service , with the round led by G1.VC, Spirit Blockchain, Good News Ventures, K2.CA, Atoia Ventures, and Mintfox.

The Coinchange Earn API simplifies integration with pre-built tools for:

Daily compounded interest : Earnings grow automatically, with returns updating in real time.

: Earnings grow automatically, with returns updating in real time. Zero lock-in periods : Users can withdraw funds instantly, without any delays.

: Users can withdraw funds instantly, without any delays. Risk-managed strategies: Built-in protections to minimize exposure to market swings.

For businesses, this means skipping months of development work. Coinchange handles the backend complexities, from liquidity provisioning to compliance checks, so partners can focus on delivering value to their users.

Why Fintechs Are Choosing the Coinchange API

1. Attract & Retain Users

Offering crypto yields helps platforms differentiate themselves in crowded markets. Users can effortlessly grow assets they already hold (like BTC or USDC) without leaving their trusted platform.

2. Launch Faster, Save Costs

Traditional yield integrations require teams of blockchain developers. Coinchange’s API cuts setup time to weeks due to the following:

White-label options : Brand the experience to match your brand.

: Brand the experience to match your brand. Pre-tested strategies: Leverage Coinchange’s battle-tested DeFi and arbitrage models.

3. Earn While Users Earn

Partners earn revenue share from the yields generated, creating a new income stream with minimal overhead.

How Coinchange Achieves Non-Correlated Returns

Unlike stocks or bonds, Coinchange’s yields are not reliant on rising crypto prices. Returns come from:

Liquidity provisioning : Earning fees from decentralized exchanges.

: Earning fees from decentralized exchanges. Algorithmic arbitrage : Capitalizing on small price gaps across markets.

: Capitalizing on small price gaps across markets. Staking rewards: Safely participating in blockchain networks.

This approach has shown steady returns even when traditional markets dip.

Integration Made Simple with the Coinchange API

Businesses can deploy Coinchange’s API-powered infrastructure in three steps:

Connect: Use REST APIs to link your platform to Coinchange’s systems. Customize: Choose which assets (BTC, ETH, stablecoins) to offer users. Launch: Go live with a branded interface in weeks.

Ongoing support includes automated compliance reporting and 24/7 monitoring of DeFi protocols.

Who is the Coinchange Earn API Meant For?

Fintech apps : Add crypto earnings to banking platforms.

: Add crypto earnings to banking platforms. Crypto exchanges : Keep users engaged between trades.

: Keep users engaged between trades. Institutional services: Offer treasury management for corporate clients.

Businesses will get a higher user retention after integrating the API, as demonstrated in Coinchange’s partnership case studies with Kanga Exchange and Conomy .

Get Started with Coinchange Today

Coinchange offers free API documentation and a sandbox environment for testing. Businesses can launch their crypto yield products in as little as 14 days.

Coinchange’s Earn API turns passive crypto holdings into active revenue – for both users and platforms alike. Coinchange handles the technology, so you can generate passive income on crypto investments.

Note: Yields are variable and subject to periodic adjustments

