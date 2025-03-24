XRP News: Can XRP Hit $15 in This Bull Run? ExoraPad Presale Nears 100% Softcap Completion





CORK, Ireland, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP enthusiasts have been electrified by recent developments, with prices surging and optimism peaking since Ripple secured a landmark victory against the SEC. As bullish sentiment strengthens, analysts have set ambitious price targets, sparking discussions about XRP potentially hitting $15 during this bull run.

Amid this growing euphoria, ExoraPad , the AI-powered IDO launchpad built on the XRP Ledger, is experiencing an explosive presale event.

ExoraPad's $EXP token presale has rapidly nearing 100% of its softcap, signaling immense investor confidence and anticipation.

Why the XRP Bull Run is Fueling ExoraPad

The resolution of Ripple's lengthy legal battle with the SEC has cleared substantial regulatory hurdles, providing renewed clarity and momentum. Investors are now eyeing innovative projects that could amplify XRP's utility and overall ecosystem growth, ExoraPad perfectly fits the bill.

ExoraPad uniquely integrates advanced artificial intelligence with decentralized fundraising. Its platform rigorously vets promising Real-World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and top-tier Web3 projects. By drastically reducing investment risks and providing unmatched transparency, ExoraPad represents a leap forward for blockchain-based funding.

ExoraPad Presale: An Opportunity Too Good to Miss?

The surging XRP market provides an ideal environment for ExoraPad’s ambitious launch. With the presale rapidly nearing its 100% softcap completion, potential investors have limited time to participate at the initial presale valuation.

Upon conclusion, the $EXP token is expected to debut on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) at a significantly 25% higher than Presale price, offering immediate profitability for early backers.

Early investors aren't merely buying for immediate gains, as holding $EXP tokens guarantees you priority access and allocation on upcoming exclusive projects launching on XRP ledger, and also sharing in the 70% of all fees generated on the ExoraPad AI Powered IDO Launchpad.

ExoraPad’s AI-driven analytics ensure only premier ventures reach the platform, fostering trust and attracting institutional-level interest to the XRP ecosystem.

How to Join the ExoraPad Presale

Interested participants can easily join the ongoing ExoraPad presale by visiting the official presale portal at ExoraPad Presale . Purchasers must hold XRP tokens in non-custodial wallets, facilitating a smooth and secure transaction.

Final Thoughts

As XRP aims for record highs amid bullish market conditions, ExoraPad emerges as one of the most compelling projects in the XRP landscape. Its innovative use of AI, coupled with robust security and transparent vetting processes, positions ExoraPad as an essential infrastructure player in XRP's evolving DeFi space.

With limited presale slots remaining, the window of opportunity to secure $EXP tokens at current valuations is closing rapidly. Investors who act now could be strategically positioned ahead of an explosive market move, potentially amplifying their gains significantly.

Join ExoraPad and seize your share of XRP's future.

