NRPA Awards 68 Grants to Transform Youth Sports Landscape

Ashburn, VA, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the nation’s leading advocate for parks and recreation, is catalyzing the power of parks and recreation to ensure more young people have access to quality sports experiences. Across the country, park and recreation agencies provide youth sports programs that offer far-reaching benefits beyond physical activity. These programs promote physical and mental health, build confidence and foster meaningful connections. Through the Youth Sports in Parks and Recreation initiative and partnerships with industry leaders, such as ESPN, Musco Lighting, Nike and the Susan Crown Exchange, NRPA is expanding high-quality sports opportunities for all.

Opportunities to participate in youth sports are not always equal, and access can be limited for many. As one of the largest providers of out-of-school programs, serving more than 40 million youth annually, parks and recreation is well-positioned to expand opportunities in sports.

To support this effort, NRPA recently awarded grants totaling nearly $1 million to 68 agencies across 33 states to help transform the youth sports landscape. These grants will provide funding and training to agencies to implement strategies from NRPA’s new Youth Sports Framework, which outlines key pathways to increasing access to sports for all.

Learn more about Youth Sports in Parks and Recreation Grants awarded to agencies at each of the links below:

Powered by Musco Lighting, NRPA is providing funding to six local park and recreation agencies to increase opportunities for physical activity that are inclusive and welcoming to all, specifically for youth underrepresented in sports. Agencies receive $20,000 to put toward implementing systems-change strategies plus an in-kind donation of Musco Lighting infrastructure, such as lighting or a mini pitch valued at $100,000. Read more about the awards here.

Developed by the Susan Crown Exchange, the Million Coaches Challenge provides no-cost training to youth-serving professionals in parks and recreation, so staff and volunteers have the skills to support positive youth development. Coaches trained in youth development are proven to improve the sports experience, resulting in increased participation. Training partners include the Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport, Nike in partnership with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Positive Coaching Alliance and United States Soccer Foundation. ESPN has also contributed to increase the impact of this grant program through their youth sports initiative, Take Back Sports. Through Susan Crown Exchange and ESPN’s investment, NRPA is supporting 52 agencies. Read more about the awards here.

Powered by Nike, NRPA is supporting 10 organizations to test and pilot activities that increase access to sports for girls. Participating organizations are receiving $20,000 to implement systems-change strategies and participate in an NRPA-led Community of Practice, which provides education and networking opportunities focused on increasing access to sport, especially for girls. In addition to increasing girls’ participation in programs, the Community of Practice also will collectively advance strategies to increase the representation of women coaches. Read more about the awards here.

In January 2025, NRPA launched a new strategic plan, which will guide the work over the next five years through 2029. These grants advance the goals within the plan and NRPA’s core youth sports objectives:

By 2029, develop, disseminate and advance NRPA’s Youth Sports Framework to achieve a 10 percent increase in key youth sports strategies to reduce barriers and expand the reach and impact of youth sports programs in parks and recreation.

to reduce barriers and expand the reach and impact of youth sports programs in parks and recreation. By 2029, provide direct support through funding and training to 150 agencies and train 45,000 coaches to improve outcomes in under-resourced communities through the power of sports.

to improve outcomes in under-resourced communities through the power of sports. By 2029, increase the percentage of youth participating in and benefiting from organized youth sports opportunities in parks and recreation by 10 percent nationally.

