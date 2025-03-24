PHILIPPINES, March 24 - Press Release

March 24, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON BI'S DECISION TO BAN LAYOVER FLIGHTS FOR DEPORTED POGO WORKERS I commend the Bureau of Immigration for its decision to strengthen deportation protocols by banning layover flights for former POGO workers. This policy shift, which I earlier suggested, is a crucial step in ensuring that deportees are returned directly to their home countries without opportunities to evade justice. The fact that these POGO workers are subject to deportation means they may have been involved in illegal activities and have violated their immigration status. If not deported promptly, these individuals could continue engaging in unlawful acts. Hindi natin dapat payagan na manatili o makabalik sa bansa ang mga dayuhang walang kusa sa pagsunod sa ating mga batas. Tiyakin natin na ang Pilipinas ay hindi kanlungan ng mga kriminal.

