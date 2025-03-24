PHILIPPINES, March 24 - Press Release

March 24, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON IMPACT OF THREE-DAY TRANSPORT STRIKE ON EDUCATION While the suspension of face-to-face classes spares learners and teachers from inconvenience amidst the three-day transport strike, it also exposes a deeper issue--the education sector's persistent vulnerability to external crises. Learning must not come to a halt every time disruptions arise. This is a reminder that we need to strengthen our schools' capacity to utlize alternative delivery modes (ADMs). Achieving this requires accelerating digitalization to ensure learning continuity and to make workflows more efficient and convenient. Habang tinitiyak natin ang kapakanan ng ating mga mag-aaral, kailangang tiyakin din nating patuloy silang natututo upang hindi lumala ang krisis sa edukasyon. Hindi na maaari ang business-as-usual sa pagtugon sa mga hamon sa edukasyon.

