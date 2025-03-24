The NVBDC Welcomes Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) to the MVO Task Force

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Lynn A. Miller, Director, WRAP

The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Welcomes Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) to the MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to welcome the Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP), a program of Advocates for Human Potential (AHP), Inc., as the newest member of its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. This partnership strengthens WRAP’s mission to provide Veterans, service members, and their families with effective tools to improve mental health, enhance resilience, and navigate life’s challenges.WRAP is an evidence-based wellness tool designed to help individuals manage stress, prevent crises, and improve overall well-being. Developed through extensive research and practical application, WRAP has already made a profound impact within the Veteran community, helping Veterans achieve better mental and physical health, strengthen relationships, and transition more smoothly into civilian life.“As a family member of Veterans and someone who has worked with Veterans and service members throughout my career, I know firsthand the impact WRAP can have,” said Lynn A. Miller, director of WRAP. “Through our partnership with the NVBDC MVO Task Force, we aim to extend WRAP’s reach so that more Veterans can benefit from its proven approach to wellness and recovery.”Through training, consultation, and technical assistance, WRAP supports Veteran-serving agencies in implementing sustainable wellness programs. Veterans can engage in WRAP training to build personal resilience, manage stress, and achieve certification that can open doors to career opportunities helping others build resilience strategies.The inclusion of WRAP in the NVBDC MVO Task Force will help further its mission of empowering Veterans and their families with practical wellness strategies. By joining forces with NVBDC, WRAP will collaborate with other Veteran-focused organizations to ensure that Veterans, service members, and their loved ones have access to the support they need.For more information about the Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP), visit wellnessrecoveryactionplan.com.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with Task Force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

