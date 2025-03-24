Sivaco Takes Legal Action Against Unfair Trade Practices in the Canadian Steel Market

MARIEVILLE, Quebec, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sivaco, a leading Canadian steel wire producer, has filed an anti-dumping complaint against imports of certain carbon and alloy steel wire originating in or exported from China, Chinese Taipei, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam into the Canadian market.

The filing of this case is in response to concerns regarding potential unfair trade practices, specifically dumping of these products into the Canadian market, at prices below their fair market value.

"It is critical for the Canadian steel industry that unfair trade practices be investigated and addressed to ensure no countries are dumping their overcapacity in Canada at an unfair price," said Matt Walker, President of Canada Metal Processing Group and acting Vice-President General Manager of Sivaco. “Canada must make every effort to safeguard its domestic steel manufacturing industry at all levels: primary steel producers, their customers making steel products, and the customers of these derivatives. The current imposed tariffs and continuing threats from the U.S. make this action even more important both to ensure the health of our Canadian domestic market and work with our U.S. partners to create a North American steel market with steel and steel derivatives ‘melted and poured’ in Canada and the United States. We are acting promptly to request investigation and actions that will help maintaining the viability of Canadian wire manufacturers, ensuring job security for their workers and supporting a level playing field for the industry.”

Canadian steel production is ranked amongst the lowest carbon intensity in the world, so replacing this domestic wire supply with unfairly traded imported steel wire, with carbon intensity production levels multiple times higher than those from a Canadian producer, and then shipped long distances, conflicts with the Canadian government’s policy to promote and develop ‘a healthy environment and a healthy economy’.

Sivaco, with its two manufacturing locations in Marieville (QC) and Ingersoll (ON), is the Canada Metal Processing Group company that produces high quality steel wire products in the cold-heading, high-carbon, lo-carbon qualities. Recognized as a leader in North America, Sivaco supplies a wide range of industries and applications, such as automotive, construction, industrial, oil & gas and telecommunications. With its unique made-to-order manufacturing capabilities, Sivaco can adapt its extensive product line to meet almost any customer need. The company has more than 400 employees.

