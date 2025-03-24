Guggenheim Securities Expands Healthcare Investment Banking Practice With the Addition of Paul Hepper

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Paul Hepper will join the firm’s Healthcare investment banking practice to focus on advising companies in the pharmaceutical services sector. Mr. Hepper will join the firm in June and will be based in Guggenheim’s Richmond, Virginia office.

Mr. Hepper will join Guggenheim with more than two decades of investment banking experience, having most recently served as a Managing Director in the Healthcare & Life Sciences Investment Banking group at Harris Williams, where he led the outsourced pharmaceuticals services practice. During his time at Harris Williams, Mr. Hepper focused on advising corporate and private equity investor clients on mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising transactions in the pharmaceutical services, pharmacy, and other healthcare sectors. His early investment banking career included time spent at Wachovia, J.P. Morgan, and Croft & Bender.

“Paul has a proven track record of delivering exceptional outcomes to his healthcare services clients,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “His expertise in the pharma services sector will be highly additive to our preeminent healthcare investment banking franchise. We look forward to welcoming Paul to Guggenheim.”

Mr. Hepper earned his B.A. in Molecular and Cellular Biology from Vanderbilt University and his MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

