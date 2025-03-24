PatchMD Launches Innovative Mito Cocktail Patch to Support Mitochondrial Health in Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Las Vegas, NV, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PatchMD, a leader in innovative nutrient delivery systems, proudly announces the launch of its new Mito Cocktail Patch, designed to support mitochondrial function for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Available starting April 1st, this groundbreaking patch offers a convenient, effective solution to deliver essential nutrients that play a vital role in mitochondrial health.

Addressing the Link Between Mitochondrial Dysfunction and Autism

Emerging research highlights the connection between mitochondrial dysfunction and ASD. Studies show that mitochondrial issues are common in individuals with ASD, often contributing to fatigue, developmental delays, and cognitive challenges. By targeting this underlying concern, PatchMD’s Mito Cocktail Patch is formulated to deliver nutrients known to support mitochondrial function.

Science-Backed Ingredients for Mitochondrial Support

The Mito Cocktail Patch features a powerful combination of key ingredients, including:

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10): Critical for cellular energy production and antioxidant protection.

Critical for cellular energy production and antioxidant protection. L-Carnitine: Facilitates the transport of fatty acids into mitochondria, enhancing energy metabolism.

Facilitates the transport of fatty acids into mitochondria, enhancing energy metabolism. Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA): A potent antioxidant that supports mitochondrial health and energy production.

A potent antioxidant that supports mitochondrial health and energy production. B-Complex Vitamins: Essential for cellular energy and metabolic processes.

This advanced formula is designed to provide targeted nutritional support without the need for pills or powders, offering an easy-to-use transdermal solution that bypasses the digestive system for optimal absorption.

A Game-Changer for Families Managing ASD

“Our goal at PatchMD is to create products that make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Earl Hailey, Founder of PatchMD. “With the Mito Cocktail Patch, we’re addressing a critical need for individuals with ASD who may struggle with mitochondrial dysfunction. By providing these vital nutrients in a patch form, we’re ensuring better absorption and easier compliance.”

Learn More About Mitochondrial Dysfunction in ASD

To understand the connection between mitochondrial dysfunction and ASD, visit our educational resources:

Availability and Ordering Information

The Mito Cocktail Patch will be available for purchase starting April 1st. For additional product details, visit:

About PatchMD

PatchMD specializes in cutting-edge transdermal patch technology, offering a wide range of vitamin and nutrient solutions. With a focus on bypassing the digestive system, PatchMD products provide maximum absorption and convenience for individuals of all ages and health backgrounds.



