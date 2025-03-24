STN: BLS 125350

Proper Name: Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human), 20% Liquid

Tradename: HIZENTRA

Manufacturer: CSL Behring AG

Indication: Indicated for the treatment of: Primary immunodeficiency (PI) in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.

Maintenance therapy in adults with indicated for the treatment of: chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). Product Information Supporting Documents Content current as of: 04/21/2022



Legal Disclaimer:

