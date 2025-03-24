STN:  BLS 125350
Proper Name: Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (Human), 20% Liquid
Tradename: HIZENTRA
Manufacturer: CSL Behring AG
  • Primary immunodeficiency (PI) in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older.
  • Maintenance therapy in adults with indicated for the treatment of: chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

