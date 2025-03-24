MediaOne Wins Prestigious 'Best Use of Search' Award at SMMA 2024

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MediaOne is pleased to announce it has been honoured with the esteemed 'Best Use of Search' award at the Singapore Media and Marketing Awards (SMMA) 2024. Organised annually by the Association of Advertising, Media & Services (AAMS), the SMMA recognises industry leaders excelling in innovative marketing strategies and digital excellence.MediaOne’s award-winning campaign for Canon was particularly highlighted by the judging panel as a benchmark for success in AI-powered search engine marketing (SEM) . At the heart of this achievement was MediaOne’s proprietary artificial intelligence platform, Digimetrics.ai . The platform was instrumental in delivering exceptional results, optimising digital performance, increasing audience engagement, and significantly enhancing online visibility within highly competitive markets.At its core, the recognition from SMMA 2024 underscores MediaOne's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence within the evolving landscape of digital marketing. This accolade follows the agency’s recent wins at the MARKies and Netty Awards, including accolades such as Best AI for Data Analytics and Best Local SEO Campaign in Singapore."We are truly honoured to receive the Best Use of Search award at SMMA 2024,” says Tom Koh, CEO of MediaOne. “This win reflects our team's commitment to innovation and excellence. AI-driven search marketing is the future, and we’re proud to lead the way in delivering tangible results for global brands."MediaOne distinguishes itself from competitors by strategically integrating advanced AI technologies through its proprietary Digimetrics.ai platform.Utilizing sophisticated machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and automated bid adjustments, Digimetrics.ai significantly surpasses traditional SEM methods. Unlike standard off-the-shelf audit tools, which rely on static and often outdated data, Digimetrics.ai provides real-time peer-to-peer measurements, analyzing tens of thousands of data points with each calculation.Leveraging MediaOne's proprietary AI, the platform rapidly identifies opportunities and threats within highly competitive digital marketplaces. By mapping the fastest and least resistant pathways, and using the strategy of “micro-pivoting” to rapidly restrategise instead of traditional campaign set-and-tweak, MediaOne empowers enterprises with bespoke, enterprise-grade solutions. These capabilities ensure strategic agility, allowing clients to swiftly outmaneuver competitors with actionable, data-driven insights and enhanced automation.Over the years, MediaOne has successfully partnered with renowned global brands including Canon, Dior, and StorHub, SingHealth, TeamViewer and many other clients, consistently delivering measurable growth and improved digital performance through innovative, data-driven strategies.For more information about MediaOne, please visit https://mediaonemarketing.com.sg/ About MediaOneFounded over a decade ago, MediaOne is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Singapore. Under the leadership of CEO Tom Koh, a pioneer with over 20 years of experience in SEO, SEM, and data analytics, MediaOne specialises in comprehensive digital solutions including search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), content marketing, social media management, and AI-driven automation and analytics.Renowned for its pioneering approaches in digital marketing, MediaOne has secured its reputation as a global industry leader, regularly recognised at prestigious award events such as MARKies, Netty Awards, and the SMMA. Through continuous innovation and dedication to excellence, MediaOne helps global enterprises, multinational corporations, and SMEs achieve significant growth and market leadership.

