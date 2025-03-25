DRIVEVALUE.COM ADDS THREE NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERS

Cornerstone Business Services, Cultivate Advisors, and Ninety join Exit Planning Institute in preparing business owners for their eventual company exit

Every owner will eventually exit, so the critical question is, ‘Will you be able to do it on your terms?'” — Scott Snider, President of The Exit Planning Institute

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving value is now a team sport, as Exit Planning Institute (EPI), headquartered in Cleveland, has announced the latest partners for its newest initiative: DriveValue.com . The partners are Cornerstone Business Services, Cultivate Advisors, and Ninety.DriveValue.com is a resource for business owners, whether a current leader or a soon-to-be next- generation owner. With online and in-person educational resources on the Value Acceleration Methodology ™, entrepreneurs can learn to increase the value of their company, align business, personal, and financial goals, and, when ready, execute a successful exit. The strategic framework is the core exit planning philosophy behind the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential offered by EPI.DriveValue.com seeks to build awareness of this resource through sports sponsorships that reach business owners, starting with sponsoring Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR team, Legacy Motor Club™. NASCAR reaches an estimated 9.7 million business owners worldwide.“With DriveValue.com, our goal is to engage the broader business community—small businesses make up a significant part of the U.S. economy, and we want to help owners and entrepreneurs prepare for their eventual exit,” Scott Snider, President of Exit Planning Institute, explains. “Every owner will eventually exit, so the critical question is, ‘Will you be able to do it on your terms?’”The three newest partners all deliver services that assist business owners and entrepreneurs with driving value.Cornerstone Business Services (cornerstone-business.com), a mergers and acquisitions firm focusing on lower-middle market businesses with $5-150 million of annual revenue, helps companies understand their value in the marketplace, grow through acquisition, and maximize value at the time of sale through their proprietary Assurance 360 process.“Our goal is to make sure an exit makes sense for the owner before they go to market—and ‘no’ is an OK answer,” says Scott Bushkie, Managing Partner and Founder. “Sometimes the answer is to put the right people around the owner to drive value. DriveValue.com allows owners to get more education upfront so they can choose their own adventure when it comes time to exit.”Cultivate Advisors (cultivateadvisors.com), a business advisory firm where each advisor is a former business owner, assists owners in preparation for a sale. By measuring the health of a business and focusing on ways to drive value, Cultivate Advisors builds companies that are more enjoyable and profitable to run for owners while providing a force multiplier on an owner’s net worth.“We believe the world is made better by entrepreneurs—the backbone of our economy,” says Jeff Armstrong, Director of Strategic Partnerships. “At this golden age of entrepreneurship, DriveValue.com will create better outcomes for everyone through education.”Ninety (ninety.io), a platform for keeping teams aligned, accountable, and focused, enables the Value Acceleration Methodology by helping business owners and advisors track key priorities, measure progress, and build the structure needed for long-term success. By providing real-time insights into the health of a business, Ninety makes it easier to turn strategy into action and prepare for a successful exit.“Ninety equips owners and advisors with the tools to create alignment, execute with confidence, and drive meaningful progress,” says Christine Watts, Chief of Staff. “A strong business isn’t built alone, and Ninety—alongside the other DriveValue.com partners—is committed to helping owners build valuable, scalable companies that are ready for a successful exit.”About Exit Planning InstituteSince its inception, EPI has focused on providing credentials to advisors—financial planners, wealth managers, accountants, and attorneys—who support owners as they seek to exit a business at the optimal value point. EPI’s Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential is the fastest-growing and most widely accepted exit planning credential in the world. Today, there are more than 5,000 CEPAs in the United States.

