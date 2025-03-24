Jason Schenker’s New Book Cold War Two Explores the Future of the U.S.-China Conflict And Is a #1 New Release on Amazon

Jason Schenker

New Book is a #1 New Release on Amazon - Cold War Two: Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain

It's exciting to see my book Cold War Two is a #1 New Release on Amazon! I look forward to my book's impact on geopolitical, financial, technology, supply chain, and economic security discourses.” — Jason Schenker, Author of Cold War Two

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geopolitical tensions are rising, and global markets face increasing uncertainty. To address these topics and more, top-ranked economist, leading futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker has released his book Cold War Two: Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain.Published on March 24, 2025, Schenker’s book is now available for order on Amazon: Order Here. This book has consistently been ranked the #1 Top New Release on Amazon for Microeconomics since March 3, 2025.Understanding the New Global Conflict: Cold War TwoThe world is in the middle of Cold War Two—a high-stakes conflict between the United States and China, along with their respective allies. In recent years, trade, technology, finance, and supply chain have become battlegrounds in this intensifying competition, pushing the global economy to the brink.Key content in the book Cold War Two includes the following highlights -✅The origins of Cold War Two—how it evolved from great power competition into a structured geopolitical, economic, and technological conflict.✅Key battlegrounds—the global fronts where China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are challenging the United States and its allies.✅The economic impact—how Cold War Two is reshaping trade, supply chains, energy markets, and financial flows.✅Technology as a weapon—the race for dominance in AI, semiconductors, quantum computing, and cyber warfare.✅Future scenarios—how Cold War Two could escalate and what business leaders and policymakers can do to prepare.✅Strategic Recommendations—how businesses, corporate boards, and U.S. special forces can position themselves to minimize risks and maximize the potential to win in Cold War Two.In Cold War Two, Schenker provides historical perspectives, economic analysis, and futurist scenarios that help businesses, investors, and policymakers navigate this new era of geopolitical and economic conflict. With deep expertise in economic security, financial markets, energy, and national defense, Schenker examines the forces driving the conflict and outlines key risks and opportunities for the decade ahead and beyond.“Will Cold War Two be won through economic warfare, technological supremacy, or financial leverage? How will businesses, industries, and nations be impacted?” Schenker asks. “The future is being written now—and those who prepare will be best positioned to win.”About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker is the President of Prestige Economics, which provides training and consulting services to help businesses navigate uncertainty and prepare to win in the future. He is also the Chairman of The Futurist Institute, a leading provider of executive foresight education.Bloomberg News has ranked Schenker the #1 forecaster in the world in 27 different categories since 2011. A highly sought-after keynote speaker, geopolitical expert, and economic futurist, Schenker has delivered over 1,200 speeches and given more than 1,000 television interviews on finance, energy, supply chains, technology, and economic security.A Forbes contributor and LinkedIn Top Voice, Schenker has written 37 books, including 15 #1 Amazon bestsellers, such as Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. His LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by over 1.3 million people worldwide.Schenker is also an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Foreign Service Institute, and adjunct faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).Cold War Two– A Registered TrademarkCold War Twois a USPTO-registered trademark of Prestige Economics in classes 9, 16, 35, and 41 and a UKIPO-registered trademark in classes 35 and 41. Prestige Economics provides strategic training and consulting to help organizations navigate economic and geopolitical uncertainty in this new era of global competition and conflict.Order Cold War Two TodayCold War Two: Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain was released on March 24, 2025. Order now on Amazon here. For more information, visit:🔹 Jason Schenker’s Official Website: www.JasonSchenker.com 🔹 Prestige Economics: www.PrestigeEconomics.com 🔹 The Futurist Institute: www.FuturistInstitute.org 🔹 Publisher: Prestige Professional Publishing: www.p3pub.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.