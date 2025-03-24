Submit Release
Lost Hikers on Daniels Mountain in Hinsdale

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Ryan Harris
603-352-9669
March 24, 2025

Hinsdale, NH – At 3:18 p.m. on March 23, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a group of three lost hikers on the trail system of Madame Sherri Forest. The hikers, Juliana Bergeron, 72, of Keene, NH, Arto Leino, 86, of Keene, NH, and Andrine Ahlquist, 18, of Risør, Norway had lost the trail they were following and become disoriented. It was at this point that they called for emergency services.

New Hampshire Conservation Officers responded to the Anne Stokes Loop trailhead. A Conservation Officer hiked in, reached the party at 5:57 p.m. and hiked out with the group, making it to the trailhead at 6:36 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking. Packing the ten essentials, even for a day hike, is imperative. Please consider visiting hikesafe.com for tips on hiking safely.

