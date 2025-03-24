Blue Star Foods Launches Asian Food Division

Expected to Drive Incremental and Meaningful Sales Growth

Miami, FL, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: BSFC), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced it recently added an Asian Food Division with a focus on high value sushi categories.

Since February 1, 2025, the Company launched and commercialized under the Blue Star Brand, in order to take advantage of the increasing popularity of Japanese cuisine, health-conscious dining preferences, and the growing demand for authentic sushi experiences that are driving the market expansion.

High value sushi categories such as Hamachi, responsibly raised & harvest in Japan’s Kagawa prefecture, Seto Inland Sea and Kagoshima Bay are the primary farming areas.

John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, “We strongly believe entering the popular and growing sushi industry, particularly in the U.S., will enable us to increase our sales and help in rebuilding shareholder value. It’s a natural product extension for us and something we had been considering for some time. Our Japanese speaking team has the sourcing and relationships to drive meaningful growth in this thriving market segment for seafood.”

The sushi restaurant industry in the U.S. has seen substantial growth, with a 163% increase in market size over 10 years, reaching $27.9 billion in 2022. The market is projected to continue growing, with an estimated value of $34.9 billion in 2025. Sushi has become one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., with a large number of Americans consuming it regularly. There are approximately 30,000 sushi restaurants in the U.S.

About Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCQB: BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating a land based Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company’s headquarters is in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

