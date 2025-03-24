Cellhub Introduces Movius Secure Communications Legacy Telecom Replacement to Channel Partners

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellhub, a leading Primary Agent & 5G consultancy based in Hicksville, NY, today announced the availability of Movius Secure Communications Legacy Telecom Replacement, a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations transition from outdated fixed line, PBX, On-prem systems to modern cloud-based communications. This innovative offering leverages Movius' proven technology to provide businesses with a cost-effective alternative to traditional telecom infrastructure.

The solution from Movius, a leading global provider of secure, AI-powered communications software, combines MultiLine™ and SCaaS™ (Secure Communication as a Service) technologies to create a mobile-first platform that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft 365 and the broader Microsoft ecosystem. This integration enables organizations to maintain productivity while eliminating the costs and complexity associated with legacy systems.

"At Cellhub, we're excited to expand our market reach by adding Movius' innovative solutions to our portfolio," said Andy Sinha, CEO of Cellhub. "Our channel-focused consultancy approach, combined with cutting-edge technology providers like Movius, allows us to differentiate the services and value we offer to our sub-dealers. This Legacy Telecom Replacement solution represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking technology that helps our partners succeed in today's competitive landscape."

The solution offers several key advantages over traditional PBX and Fixed Line oriented VoIP systems, including:

Elimination of capital expenses associated with hardware infrastructure

Carrier-grade voice quality through Tier 1 5G networks

Defense-grade security and secure-by-design capabilities

Functionality to meet regulatory compliance across multiple verticals

Native integration with Microsoft 365 and other business applications like CRM

AI-powered conversational intelligence for automated documentation and ethical record keeping

"Our Secure Communications Legacy Telecom Replacement solution addresses a critical need in today's evolving business landscape for voice and messaging," said Amit Modi, CTO of Movius. "By combining our defense-grade security with the flexibility of cloud-based deployment, we're enabling businesses of all sizes to modernize their communications, drive employee productivity, and enhance multi-channel engagement with customers, all without the traditional barriers of cost and complexity. The integration with Microsoft 365 ensures that organizations can maintain their existing workflows (like usage of Microsoft Teams endpoints) while gaining the benefits of our secure, AI-powered platform."

The solution is particularly well-positioned to serve the needs of small and medium-sized businesses looking to modernize their communications while controlling costs and simplifying their communications infrastructure.

"The potential for replacing legacy PBX systems with a highly secure, mobile-first solution that integrates with Microsoft 365 is enormous," said Marc Caponegro, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Lifetime EndPoint Resources, a Cellhub subagent. "With 74% of SMB customers already using Microsoft 365 in the United States, this solution offers Lifetime EPR and similar subagents tremendous opportunity to help customers modernize while becoming more efficient and productive. The cost-effectiveness and scalability of Movius' solution make it an easy recommendation for businesses looking to future-proof their communications."

Movius Secure Communications Legacy Telecom Replacement is available immediately through Cellhub and its network of sub-dealers.

About Cellhub

Cellhub is a leading Primary Agent & 5G consultancy based in Hicksville, NY that specializes in helping businesses leverage cutting-edge communications technology. With a focus on channel-driven solutions and a commitment to exceptional service, Cellhub provides innovative telecommunications solutions to businesses across the United States through its network of sub-dealers. To learn more visit www.cellhub.com .

About Movius

Movius provides Secure Communications as a Service (SCaaS™), to solve a critical gap businesses face with employee-to-client communication over voice and messaging.​ The solution offers a complete, secure and compliant business mobile solution on any endpoint. MultiLine™ is the trusted solution for businesses for voice, SMS, social channels, and can be accessed through endpoints including dedicated dialer and Microsoft Teams™. This mobile communication evolution is what the company calls Phone 3.0™. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices around the world, Movius works with leading global service providers including T-Mobile, TELUS, Telefonica, SingTel, and 3. To learn more visit www.movius.ai .

Contact

Media Contact

Cindy Tank-Murphy

Director Channel Marketing

cindy.tankmurphy@cellhub.com

