Animal Vaccines Market Is Booming So Rapidly: Romvac, Vaxxinova, Merial

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Animal Vaccines Market Size is estimated at $13.8 Billion in 2025 and is forecast to register an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% to reach $31.7 Billion by 2034.

The latest study released on the Global Animal Vaccines Market by USD Analytics Market evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2034. The Animal Vaccines market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

Merck & Co., Inc. (United States), Zoetis Inc. (United States) , Ceva SantÃ© Animale (France), Sanofi S.A. (France) , Romvac (Romania), Vaxxinova International BV (Netherlands), The Biovac Institute (South Africa), Merial (France), Anicon Labor GmbH (Germany)

Definition:

Vaccination protects the welfare of animals by preventing or reducing disease, which in turn reduces the pain and suffering often associated with illness. Animals, like people, are susceptible to a wide range of diseases caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. Vaccines are available for many of these diseases, making them preventable or mitigating the losses or long term consequences of the disease. This is particularly important for those diseases which have complex, limited treatment options available. Therefore, animal vaccines prevent diseases and minimize the clinical signs of disease in the first instance to protect the health & welfare of the animals.

Market Drivers:

• Growth in DNA & mRNA-based animal vaccines, Increasing focus on zoonotic disease prevention, Expansion in veterinary biologics

Market Trends:

• Rising demand for livestock & poultry health management, Increasing pet adoption & animal welfare awareness, Government initiatives for disease control

Major Highlights of the Animal Vaccines Market report released by USD Analytics

by Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, DNA Vaccines), Application (Companion Animals {Dogs, Cats, Others}, Cattle, Fish, Pigs, Poultry, Sheep)

Global Animal Vaccines market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

