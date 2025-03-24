TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Center at Eastern Iowa Airport Moves to Airport Terminal

Telos Corporation, an official TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, and Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) offer convenient options for consumers to enroll in TSA PreCheck in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

ASHBURN, Va. and CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), an authorized enrollment provider, is making it even MORE convenient for Iowa travelers to enroll in the TSA PreCheck® program by opening a new permanent location in the Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) terminal in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Telos now has 228 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers open across the U.S. Telos first launched the CID enrollment center in July 2024 in a temporary location at the airport’s Public Safety facility. It is now being moved into a permanent location in a new office inside the CID terminal.

“As part of the airport’s ongoing terminal modernization program, the new security badging office and TSA PreCheck enrollment center are in an office space at the terminal lobby,” says CID Director Marty Lenss.

The new office will serve a dual purpose – it will be the location where all airport employees, tenants and stakeholders who are required to have an Airport Identification Badge for their employment will go, and applicants can complete their TSA PreCheck in-person appointment at the TSA PreCheck Enrollment Center.

“We will be offering TSA PreCheck enrollments by appointment only, two days a week, and the goal is to eventually offer passengers a walk-in option, where they engage in the enrollment process on the spot,” Lenss says.

“Having the TSA PreCheck enrollment office right in the terminal lobby provides even higher visibility for this customer amenity. Once you are approved for the TSA PreCheck Application Program, it helps decrease some of the stress that can be involved in traveling,” he says.

“Telos is pleased to continue our partnership with CID airport and its dedicated staff to bring the convenience of TSA PreCheck in the Eastern Iowa region,” said John Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “Every minute matters during your travel day, and TSA PreCheck will help get you to your destination quickly and easily.”

The new TSA PreCheck enrollment center address is 2121 Arthur Collins Parkway, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. TSA PreCheck enrollments will be by appointment only and are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m.

How the Enrollment Process Works:

Enroll and Schedule: Start your TSA PreCheck application online at https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov and book an in-person appointment at the CID terminal TSA PreCheck enrollment center. Ensure you have the required identification for your appointment.



During your 10-minute in-person appointment, we will scan and validate your identity documents, capture your photo and fingerprints, and collect payment. Complete: Once your application is submitted, your data will be securely transmitted to TSA, which will make the final decision on TSA PreCheck eligibility. Most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within 3-5 days; some applications may take up to 60 days.



TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the passenger security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll and schedule an enrollment appointment by visiting the authorized Telos TSA PreCheck website, https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov. Existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the U.S. can renew directly on Telos’ authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with 90+ airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 19 million passengers.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

About The Eastern Iowa Airport – CID

CID has nonstop service to 18 destinations on five airlines: Allegiant: Las Vegas (LAS), Nashville (BNA), Orlando Sanford (SFB), Phoenix/Mesa (AZA), Punta Gorda/Ft. Meyers (PGD), St. Pete/Tampa (PIE), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and seasonal service to Los Angeles (LAX) and Sarasota (SRQ); American Airlines: Charlotte (CLT), Chicago (ORD), Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW), Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX), Ronald Reagan Washington National, Washington, D.C. (DCA) and seasonal service to Miami (MIA): Delta: Atlanta (ATL) and Minneapolis (MSP); Frontier Airlines: Denver (DEN);United Airlines: Chicago (ORD) and Denver (DEN). CID is served by three air cargo carriers: FedEx, DHL and UPS. For more information, go to www.FlyCID.com.

