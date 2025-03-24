Cellhub & D&H Showcase Next-Gen 5G Enablement at Channel Partners Expo

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellhub, a leading 5G Primary Agent, is set to take center stage at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2025 alongside D&H Distributing, demonstrating how its innovative channel alignment will drive 5G adoption, enterprise mobility, network transformation, and cost-out strategies for businesses. With over 25 years of experience working alongside a 5G Carrier, Cellhub has built a reputation as a trusted enabler of next-generation wireless solutions.

Powering the Channel with a 5G-First Approach

As businesses navigate digital transformation, 5G connectivity has become a critical enabler for future-proofing operations. Cellhub is leading this charge through three core competencies:

1. Solution Enablement & Sales Acceleration Through Strategic Partnerships

Cellhub has cultivated a robust ecosystem of strategic alliances, including its collaboration with D&H Distributing, to extend 5G solutions to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs), System Integrators (SIs), and enterprise customers. By integrating an industry-leading 5G network with a comprehensive sales enablement framework, Cellhub helps partners drive business growth through seamless wireless solutions.

2. Best-in-Class Enablement Tools for Channel Partners

Cellhub is revolutionizing sales enablement with its proprietary Cellhub Account Management Portal (CAMP) offering partners management tools for servicing their customers as well as robust marketing support.

Automated onboarding & enablement for sub-agents

Real-time activation tracking for 5G carrier services

Advanced commission management for partners

Marketing & sales collateral to streamline the go-to-market process

With these tools, Cellhub ensures its partners have everything they need to scale their mobility practices with ease.

3. Expert Consulting Services in 5G Adoption, Private and Hybrid Network Transformation, & Cost-Out Strategies

Cellhub’s team of seasoned technologists brings unmatched expertise in:

5G deployment strategies for enterprise mobility

Wireline & wireless cost optimization

Advanced network transformation for industries including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail



As a premier partner generating primary agent, Cellhub is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored consulting services, helping businesses maximize their 5G investment while reducing operational costs.

The Future of 5G Enablement at Channel Partners Expo 2025

At Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Cellhub and D&H will showcase their combined next-generation 5G prowess. The teams will be co-supporting each other’s efforts:

Recruiting new D&H partners to join our channel ecosystem

Hosting a private event for industry leaders to celebrate and forge new alliances and powerful partnerships

Partner strategy sessions with our partners and 5G ecosystem partners



“We are redefining how businesses adopt and integrate 5G,” said Andy Sinha, CEO of Cellhub. “With our enablement tools, expert consulting services, and strategic alliances like D&H, we are building a world-class primary agency for channel partners.”

Cellhub & D&H: Driving Channel Success in 2025

D&H’s 5G Mobility program, powered by Cellhub’s 5G expertise, is unlocking new revenue opportunities for partners. MSPs and VARs can now offer high-speed 5G business internet, connected laptops, and enterprise mobility solutions with commission-based activations​.

With the 5G market projected to grow at 34.9% CAGR through 2033, businesses that embrace 5G infrastructure will gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape​.

“D&H’s 5G Mobility program, powered by Cellhub, allows us to better support our partners as they address the impending PC upgrade cycle. The program enables MSPs and VARs to leverage 5G deployments to provide best-in-class end-to-end wireless environments, including high-performance computing devices and D&H’s industry-leading white glove services,” said Jason Bystrak, D&H’s senior vice president of modern solutions. “We’re committed to seeing our partners deliver exceptional value while capitalizing on the tremendous opportunities of 5G.”

For more information, visit Cellhub & D&H at Channel Partners Expo or explore partnership opportunities at www.cellhub.com.

About Cellhub

Cellhub is a leading Primary Agent & 5G Consultancy with over 25 years of experience delivering cutting-edge 5G solutions, enterprise mobility strategies, and cost-out consulting services. As a trusted partner, Cellhub empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Value-Added Resellers (VARs), System Integrators (SIs), and enterprise customers with the tools, resources, and expertise needed to thrive in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape. Through our strategic partnerships, best-in-class enablement tools, and expert consulting services, we help businesses seamlessly adopt industry-leading 5G technology while maximizing efficiency and reducing operational costs.

At the heart of our partner success is the Cellhub Account Management Portal (CAMP), which provides automated onboarding, real-time activation tracking, and customized marketing and sales collateral. By aligning technical expertise with real-world business challenges, we equip our sub-agents with targeted, high-impact resources to streamline the sales process and accelerate growth. Our commitment to innovation and enablement ensures that our partners have everything they need to scale their mobility practices, optimize wireless and wireline deployments, and drive digital transformation for their clients.

Cellhub is headquartered at 595 South Broadway, Hicksville, New York and is committed to providing best-in-class support to its partners. Connect with us at www.cellhub.com, call us at 646-905-5588, email us at contact@cellhub.com, or follow us on LinkedIn to explore how we can help you unlock new opportunities in the 5G era. For the latest updates, insights, and partner resources, visit our website or reach out to our team today.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. With 106 years of history, its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the US and Mississauga, Ontario, in Canada, with additional warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook, LinkedIn, and X/Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh.

Contact: Cindy Tank-Murphy

Phone: 630-926-0229

Email: cindy.tankmurphy@cellhub.com

