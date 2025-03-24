Rev's SmartDepo Acquisition Powers Next-Generation AI for Testimony Analysis

Rev, the world’s most accurate speech-to-text technology company, has acquired SmartDepo, the legal industry’s most trusted solution for AI-powered deposition summaries

Both companies have established successful track records serving leading law firms and court reporting agencies

The acquisition combines Rev’s >99% accurate transcription with SmartDepo’s 100% accurate page-line citations, delivering comprehensive legal document solutions

This strategic move is designed to increase attorney and court reporter productivity, reduce fatigue, and optimize client outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev , the world’s most accurate speech-to-text technology company, today announced it has acquired SmartDepo , the legal industry’s most trusted and comprehensive solution for AI-powered deposition summaries. The acquisition unites two companies devoted to quality and accuracy, offering best-in-class tools that allow law firms and court reporting agencies to focus on client interactions and case strategy instead of countless hours manually reviewing and organizing testimony.

Started in 2023 by a civil rights lawyer, SmartDepo offers the most thorough deposition summaries available. Summaries are designed to meet specific needs of legal professionals with page-line citations that capture every detail, allowing them to excerpt quickly and bracket precise and contextually relevant citations to present in court documents and proceedings. SmartDepo’s patent-pending AI technology produces summaries within minutes, not days, including 100% accurate page-line citations, hyperlinked tables of contents, a key admissions analysis, and a Deposition Memo, which surfaces the most salient themes discussed. SmartDepo uniquely introduces a human-in-the-loop, whereby every summary undergoes rigorous quality checks to ensure the highest quality standards.

“The legal industry is ripe for AI innovation, but it can be difficult to translate exactly how AI tools can be most helpful to lawyers in their day-to-day work," said Isaac Manoff, Esq., CEO and Co-Founder of SmartDepo. "Drawing on my own experience as a lawyer, we were able to create a solution that addresses a real pain point in this profession. Being chosen by many top law firms and several of the nation's largest court reporting agencies within two years speaks to the market demand, and to the impact of AI tools that are purpose-built for specific industry needs. The alignment between our company missions is perfect, as both Rev and SmartDepo were founded on an unwavering commitment to quality and accuracy at our core. As a lawyer, there's simply no room for error. I'm excited for the future as we work together to create products that deliver the highest standards of precision while promoting efficiency and justice in the legal system.”

SmartDepo's summarization tools perfectly complement Rev, which delivers industry-leading ~96% accurate AI transcription and >99% accuracy with human review — all designed to increase attorney and court reporter productivity, reduce fatigue, and optimize client outcomes. Unlike generic AI summary tools, SmartDepo was built by lawyers for lawyers, with a deep understanding that legal professionals need comprehensive organization with precise topic identification and page-line citations—not just condensed text. Rev's transcriptions are upwards of 60% more accurate than competitors like Google and Microsoft, even in tough audio conditions, and the company has processed over 18 billion words from 7 million hours of human speech data while serving AM Law 100 firms and leading court reporting agencies for more than 12 years.

As Rev and SmartDepo move forward together, they remain committed to delivering top-tier legal AI solutions for law firms and court reporting agencies. This acquisition will broaden both companies' range of offerings, delivering greater value to meet the evolving needs of their legal partners. SmartDepo’s Manoff will stay on as an advisor, helping oversee a smooth transition. SmartDepo CCO and Co-Founder Ely Cohn will assume the position of General Manager of SmartDepo, ensuring continuity and growth for existing customers.

“SmartDepo’s technology is a game-changer for law firms and court-reporting agencies in terms of efficiency,” said Jason Chicola, CEO and Founder of Rev. “As Rev increases our investment in supporting the legal field—which relies intrinsically on accuracy and quality—we saw a massive opportunity with SmartDepo to do more for our clients. Rev is trusted by court reporting agencies and law firms for generating the best instant AI transcripts of meetings and digital evidence. By adding the highest-quality deposition summarization tool on the market, we’re establishing Rev as the go-to AI partner for legal professionals looking to record and transcribe case materials, connect key themes, and reveal case-winning insights.”

This strategic acquisition accelerates Rev's capabilities in the legal category. The acquisition creates a unique opportunity for legal professionals: from recording depositions to obtaining accurate transcripts to receiving comprehensive, precisely organized summaries with perfect page-line citations—all from a single trusted partner.

Other News:

This month, Rev expanded its partnership with Axon , a global public safety technology leader, who uses Rev's Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) technology to enhance evidence review and transcription capabilities for law enforcement agencies.

, a global public safety technology leader, who uses Rev's Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) technology to enhance evidence review and transcription capabilities for law enforcement agencies. Rev announced that its enterprise subscription platform now offers HIPAA-compliant solutions for legal customers , providing secure audio/video recording, real-time transcription, AI notetaking, and advanced summaries (announced January 2025).

now offers , providing secure audio/video recording, real-time transcription, AI notetaking, and advanced summaries (announced January 2025). Meet the Rev and SmartDepo teams at two upcoming industry events: Legalweek 2025: March 24–27 in New York City (Booth 1411) ABA Tech Show: April 2-5 in Chicago (Booth #1058)





To learn more about Rev and SmartDepo, visit rev.com and smartdepo.law .

About Rev

Rev is a speech technology company transforming how legal professionals work with critical speech data. Since 2010, we've processed over 18 billion words from 7 million hours of human speech data, developing AI models that deliver 96% accurate AI transcription and 99% accuracy with human review. Our comprehensive suite of services includes audio/video recording, real-time transcription, AI notetaking, and advanced summarization tools. In 2025, Rev acquired SmartDepo, the legal industry's most trusted solution for AI-powered deposition summaries with 100% accurate page-line citations.

Our technology is trusted by over 1 million users, including AM Law 100 firms, the industry's leading court reporting agencies, and media publications worldwide. Our commitment to security is demonstrated through SOC 2 Type 2, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance—ensuring the confidentiality of your most sensitive legal information.

Visit rev.com for more information.

Contact

Codeword for Rev

rev@codewordagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56ed2dbe-020c-4bd0-b03a-fc1be1b07559

Rev SmartDepo Rev has acquired SmartDepo, the legal industry’s most trusted solution for AI-powered deposition summaries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.