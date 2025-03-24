Spend Matters Names Airbase by Paylocity #1 Expense Management Solution for SMEs

Airbase by Paylocity recognized for touchless automation and superior user experience in Spring 2025 SolutionMap

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) today announced it has been ranked the #1 Expense Management Solution for SMEs (companies under $100M in revenue) in the latest Spend Matters Spring 2025 SolutionMap for Expense Management. This recognition highlights Airbase by Paylocity's commitment to providing best-in-class expense management capabilities for growing businesses.

This significant achievement in the Spend Matters Spring 2025 SolutionMap underscores Airbase by Paylocity's position as the go-to solution for growing businesses seeking truly touchless expense reporting and seamless spend automation. Spend Matters' ranking is widely trusted by CFOs, controllers, and finance leaders looking for industry-leading solutions.

"Being named the #1 Expense Management solution for SMEs by Spend Matters is a huge validation of our 'touchless automation' approach," said Melissa King, Senior Vice President Product and Technology at Paylocity. "This top ranking is a testament to our relentless focus on making expense management smooth and automated to address the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses."

Airbase by Paylocity harnesses a powerful combination of rules, machine learning, and generative AI to automate expense management, eliminating the need for employees to manually create expense reports. The system automatically captures, categorizes, and populates expense details in real time, reducing administrative burdens and improving efficiency. This recognition from Spend Matters follows a rigorous evaluation process, including in-depth technical assessments, product demonstrations, and an analysis of product strategy – further validating Airbase by Paylocity’s leadership in modernizing expense management for SMEs.

"Selecting procurement and finance technology is getting more and more complicated as vendors continue to innovate in different directions and the market expands into adjacent areas of finance and supply chain. Moreover, tech investment stakes are also higher than ever as budgets come under scrutiny and rapid savings/ROI is more important than ever,” said Jason Busch, Founder of Spend Matters. "We've designed Solution Map to aid the practitioner so they may better understand and analyze the customer experiences, market developments, and technological innovation of the myriad solution providers by process competency."

For more information about how Airbase by Paylocity simplifies purchasing to ensure compliance and smarter spending, visit here .

About Paylocity:

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR, payroll and spend management software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

